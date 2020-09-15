Aug. 31:
• Scott, Karen M., 51, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
• Lopez, Sandra A., 42, Parole violation–possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
• Leonides, Alejandro, 23, driving while intoxicated; ICE Detainer
• Zambrano, Casey R., 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; parole violation-possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; parole violation-assault causing bodily injury
• Leija, Delia L., 34, probation violation
• Staley, Adam H., 17, Assault Class C-family violence
• Duke, Donald H., 34, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
• Ellington, Katherine, 34, parole violation
• Harper, Montrell D., 35, INSF Bond–assault causing bodily injury
• Jackson, Edwin L., 47, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; fraud/destroy/remove/conceal price tag; assault family/household member-impede
• Okwuosa, Emmanuel, 51, assault causing bodily injury
• Pacheo, Berenice, 22, assault causing bodily injury
Sept. 1:
• Perez, Jonathan J., 21, assault causing bodily injury; unlawful restraint
• Whitehead, Pamela, 65, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Butler, Wayne D., 71, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Veals, David L., 32, probation violation-possession
• Scott, Aylssa L., 27, Assault causing bodily injury
• Hightower, Derrick, 54, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions
• Merriweather, John, 28, assault causing bodily injury
• Grimes, Billy J., 43, probation violation–driving while intoxicated
• Ross, Carlos N., 48, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; engaging in organized criminal activity; failure to ID/fugitive intent
• Gainus, Rhonda F., 52, engaging in organized criminal activity
• Mott, Marvin A., 51, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent
Sept. 2:
• Torres, Jose E., 18, reckless driving
• Pitre, Tommie L., 37, public intoxication
• Saddler, Timothy D., 22, probation violation-robbery
• Hamilton, Garrett 26, aggravated robbery
• Moore, Tesmond L., 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams
• Green Kanesha S., 35, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; resisting arrest, search or transport
• Raindle, Ronnie B., 29, interfering with public duties
• Miracle, Metheous, 20, public intoxication
• Ross, Daniel M., 44, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram
Sept. 3:
• Butler, Charlissa, 29, burglary of habitation; public intoxication
• Donaldson, Artavius, 42, assault on a family/household member-impede, two counts; running red light; failure to maintain financial responsibility
• Downing, Tydon R., 23, parole violation–indecency with a child
• McNally, Lacey K., 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a dangerous drug, two counts
• Williams, Brandon, 33, theft of property less than $2,500 with two previous convictions, three counts; failure to ID with fugitive intent, two counts; forgery of a financial instrument, two counts
• Clark, Justin D., 18, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1A greater than 20 grams but less than 80 grams; unlicensed carrying of a weapon; possession of marijuana greater than 2 ounces but less than 4 ounces
• Martinez, Timothy, 18, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Sept.4:
• Thomas, Calvin D., 56, public intoxication
• Sutton, Stacey E., 35, driving while intoxicated
• Alvarez, Ronaldo, 20, driving while intoxicated
• Garcia, Raul G., 20, public Intoxication
• Edmerson, Quinton, 22, driving while intoxicated, second offense
• Quintero, Henry, 49, failure to comply with sex offender registration
• Darouse, Jason, 46, commitment order-possession of a controlled substance
• Flores, Severo P., 46, commitment order-possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 ounce
• Morales, Ralphael, 28, commitment order-possession of a controlled substance; commitment order-assault/family violence/impeding breath
• Gonzales, Johnny S., 27, probation violation-burglary of a habitation, two counts
• Mott, Marvin A., 51, harassment
• Kirven, Adrian D., 31, criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750
Sept. 5:
• Lopez, Crystal, 41, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
• Strunc, Robert M., 33, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; parole violation
• Tell, Polaris, 34, Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
• Castelli, Amber M., 36, driving while intoxicated
• Castelli, John, 34, public Intoxication
• McHaffey, Weston, 36, driving while intoxicated; unlicensed carrying weapon; possession of a dangerous drug
• Waggoner, Louis B., 49, assault causing bodily injury
• Monroe, Trayleondr, 20, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
• McWatters, John, 42, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
• Maldonado, Carlos, 20, driving while intoxicated
• Blaschke, Charles, 36, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams
Sept. 6:
• Williams, Dion R., 36, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
• Humphrey, Brandon, 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Parrott, Jessica A., 33, driving while intoxicated with previous conviction
• Anuszek, Tammy A., 52, false drivers license/ID; theft or property greater than $100 but less than $750
• Lugo, Manuel A., 42, driving while intoxicated
• Herrera, Margarita 34, assault causing bodily injury
• Vasquez, Maricela, 28, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
• Kidd, Margie N., 70, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Wafford, Jhaquan, 20, aggravated assault of date/family/household member
• Mendoza, Jose A., 35, driving while intoxicated; ICE detainer
• Roeseler, Kevin S., 61, public intoxication
• McGregor, Dominique, 21, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
– Compiled by Don Hullett