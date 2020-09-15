The Waxahachie Downtown Merchants Association is sponsoring this year’s Antique Alley on Saturday, Sept. 19, as an outdoor event.

This will be the third annual Antique Alley the Antique Board holds.

"We’re excited about the opportunity to bring people back to downtown. We’re hoping to do it as safely as possible. Antique Alley is a good event for this being held outside, and we have space to distance people," said Melissa Chapman, board member of the Antique Board and manager of Gingerbread Antiques.

About 15 dealers will be present on Saturday, and eight stores in the downtown area will be participating.

"For the antique stores, business has continued to be very good. I think during this hiatus of COVID, a lot of people are spending more time at home, and they have been coming out to the antique store looking for items to tether their nests and make things more comfortable as they work and play at home ... We are seeing a good number of people come through," Chapman shared.

The event will be available to community members from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., located on 300 S. Rogers St. in Waxahachie.

"I think we’ll have a good crowd. However, people are still being very cautious and weary, so I would expect the people who are more comfortable will come out and people who are anxious will stay home, and I'm hopeful being as it is outside and it’s spread out amongst numerous stores and on the sidewalks," Chapman elaborated. "While we should have a good crowd, it will not be overcrowded. And the people will have the opportunity to still maintain their distance. We have done Antique Alley for about two years now. This one will be different in that we are having fewer viewers come out. We’re going to be putting extra space between each of the different dealers. So we’ll only have about half of the dealers that we’ve had in the past."

Although the event will be held outside, attendees are expected to adhere to COVID-19 safety precautions.

"We just wanna remind everybody to adhere to the policies, which is wearing a mask when they’re outside in groups and to be conscientious of those around them and maintaining their distance and with those safeguards in place. We think there’s a great opportunity for people to come out and enjoy a great day of shopping," shared Chapman.

For additional information on this event, visit https://downtownwaxahachie.com/events-2-2 .