Mirror report

ATHENS — The East Texas Arboretum will host its fifth annual Fall Plant Sale on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Beautify your lawn, prepare for fall planting and donate to a good cause by purchasing seasonal flowers, trees, shrubs and much more at this yearly fundraiser event.

Why buy plants for autumn planting?

"The soil remains warm even after summer, so plants can establish themselves quickly and grow strong roots," said Margaret Dansby, East Texas Arboretum board member. "Strong roots mean plants are better equipped to deal with heat and drought in upcoming seasons."

The cooler, wetter weather of fall also means gardeners can spend less time watering and more time enjoying their gardens.

This year’s sale will feature both common and unusual flowers, annuals and perennials, as well as ornamental grasses; flowering, fruiting and shade trees; ferns; succulents and plenty of seeds.

More information about upcoming events is available on the arboretum’s website, https://www.easttexasarboretum.org, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The East Texas Arboretum is located at 1601 Patterson Road in Athens, Texas.