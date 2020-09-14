Six Corpus Christi physicians have begun terms of service in Texas Medical Association (TMA) leadership positions, while caring for patients and managing medicine’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TMA’s House of Delegates policymaking body met virtually on Saturday to ratify the last of this year’s TMA elections and appointments. The pandemic forced TMA to alter its governance and meeting processes. Physician leaders have used virtual meetings and special governance provisions this year to elect or appoint physicians and medical students to one or more of TMA’s 25 boards, councils, and committees. The physicians are responsible for studying health care-related issues and making recommendations on important health care policy affecting Texas patients and their physicians.

Except where noted, all the physicians are members of the Nueces County Medical Society.

Corpus Christi

Lori Reese Anderson, MD, pediatrician in practice for 34 years; reappointed to TMA’s Committee on Child and Adolescent Health. Dr. Anderson is a member of the Guadalupe County Medical Society.

Lee Budin, MD, pediatrician in practice for one year; elected to TMA’s Council on Health Care Quality.

Nelly I. Garcia-Blow, DO, family and geriatric physician in practice for eight years; elected to TMA’s Council on Health Service Organizations.

Scott Paul Krall, MD, internist and emergency physician in practice for 25 years; appointed to TMA’s Committee on Continuing Education.

Marita Lacurom Rafael, MD, pediatric emergency physician in practice for 25 years; reappointed to TMA’s Committee on Emergency Medical Services and Trauma.

Karl Leon Serrao, MD, pediatrician in practice for 25 years; appointed to TMA’s Committee on Medical Home and Primary Care.