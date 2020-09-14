More than 75 cars, trucks and motorcycles descended on Van Alstyne on Sept. 5 in what organizers hope will become a regular event.

The first monthly Cars & Coffee meetup was held downtown. Hosted by Honeybean Coffee Drinks & Eats, it attracted vehicle owners from around the area as well as onlookers who came to see the cool cars and enjoy a cup of joe before the day’s temperatures rose.

Honeybean operating partner Jim Berrios said that when organizers approached him early this summer about hosting the event, he was excited to participate. His business has only been open a couple of months, so it was the perfect opportunity to showcase what it had to offer.

"We have a great location here in a beautiful part of downtown Van Alstyne," he said. "We said that we’d love to do it. We love cars, so it was kind of a no-brainer."

Over the past 10 years, Cars & Coffee has held hundreds of meet ups around the globe. There are more than 200 separate groups across the country of varying sizes.

While there are many differences between the individual get-togethers, each one aims to bring people together for fellowship and conversation predicated by a love of cars.

If things continue to go well in Van Alstyne, the event will happen on the first Saturday of each month, weather permitting. Next month’s Coffee & Coffee is slated for 8-10 a.m. Oct. 3.