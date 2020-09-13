Democratic U.S. Senate candidate MJ Hegar launched her first TV ad of the general election campaign this past week, introducing her military heroics to a statewide audience even as she sought to draw U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, into the controversy surrounding President Donald Trump’s reported disparagement of those who fought and died for their country as "suckers" and "losers."

"I am a pilot who was shot down, and that means that our commander in chief thinks that I'm a loser, and, you know, more importantly, when I heard these comments ... I flashed back to the friends that I've lost, to their children that I've had to watch grow up remotely on social media, the men and women I've medevaced off the battlefield, that were wounded or were killed," Hegar, 44, said on a Zoom call Thursday.

It was day eight of Hegar’s concerted effort to gain some traction from a sensational story that so naturally invited the outrage of a candidate with Hegar’s military history it earned her a prized spot on Rachel Maddow’s Sept. 3 show on MSNBC, the night The Atlantic dropped its explosive report, based on anonymous sources.

But the appearance also spoke to how much ground Hegar has to gain less than two months before the election.

"This story today, as it broke this evening, earned a response from a woman named MJ Hegar," Maddow said in her introduction. "She’s the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Texas."

Two years ago, Beto O’Rourke, the El Paso congressman who was a virtual unknown statewide when he set out to challenge U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in 2018, raised more than $80 million on his way to becoming a national Democratic superstar, the focus of the most-watched Senate race in the nation.

At a comparable moment two years ago, he would have needed no introduction.

Hegar does.

In 2018, Hegar, a political neophyte, ran for Congress against Republican U.S. Rep. John Carter, like Hegar from Round Rock, in the 31st Congressional District. It was a star turn that was like O’Rourke’s in miniature, drawing national attention but, also like O’Rourke’s, falling less than 3 points shy of victory.

Two years later, Hegar remains little known outside Central Texas, a cipher to nearly half of all voters, according to the recent Dallas Morning News/UT Tyler Poll, which found her trailing Cornyn by 11 points among likely voters.

With what the campaign says is a recent burst of fundraising, Hegar communications director Amanda Sherman said Thursday, "we’re confident we have the resources we need to compete."

But, as of the last reporting period, through the end of June, her campaign had less than $1 million in the bank — to Cornyn’s $14.5 million.

With Trump on the ballot and the pandemic obliterating traditional methods of campaigning, Hegar, and the Senate race generally, will find it much harder to grab public attention.

Unlike O’Rourke, who had in Cruz an adversary who delighted in political provocation, Hegar is perpetually poking at Cornyn as an "ass kisser," or the like, to try to provoke a response from the 68-year-old senator. But Cornyn, now in his third term, prefers to don the role of collegial legislative insider, albeit one who has become, of necessity, very practiced in the politically treacherous business of governing and running with Trump.

So, for example, asked about The Atlantic report during a conference call with Texas reporters Thursday, Cornyn replied, "I was raised in a military family. My father was a B-17 pilot in World War II and was shot down and served the last four months of the war in a POW camp in Germany.

"And so I was raised in a military family, and I was raised to believe that all men and women who wear the uniform of the United States military are heroes in their own right. So I say that without exception.

"That's my position, and I think we're in the political season where people jump on comments that are made and even when you don't make the comment," Cornyn said. "But that's my position, that everybody wears the uniform as a hero."

A tit for tat

The nub of The Atlantic story was that Trump didn’t want to visit an American cemetery in France in 2018 on the centennial of the World War I Battle of Belleau Wood. "Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers," Trump said, according to the magazine’s sources.

"In a separate conversation on the same trip," The Atlantic reported, "Trump referred to the more than 1,800 Marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as `suckers’ for getting killed."

Cornyn was asked whether he found it credible that Trump would have said such things.

"I just don’t know," Cornyn said. "I’ve heard the author of The Atlantic article say he did, and I've heard others like (former Trump National Security Adviser) John Bolton say that if the president made statements like that, he would have written another chapter in his book about it. Certainly, John Bolton is no fan of the president."

When Cornyn said Wednesday, in his first response to The Atlantic story, that, "all men and women who wear the uniform are heroes," Hegar tweeted: "Why did it take five whole days for Sen. Cornyn to make this lily-livered statement? Did he have to ask his D.C. bosses for their blessing?"

That drew a reproach from Cornyn campaign press secretary Krista Piferrer: "MJ Hegar’s hypocritical and selective outrage is now completely nonsensical. She’s attacking the senator — the proud son of a WWII veteran — for supporting our troops. Meanwhile, she stayed silent when Joe Biden told African Americans that they ‘ain’t black’ if they don’t vote for him, and thought nothing wrong when Nancy Pelosi called conservatives ‘enemies of the state.’"

"My outrage is genuine," Hegar tweeted in reply, and, to Cornyn, "your father's service is not your own, so don't you dare lecture me on outrage. Your ‘statement’ is bullshit."

Appealing to the middle

"I think you’re in a tricky place, if you are a Republican incumbent up for reelection right now," said Kirby Goidel, director of the Public Policy Research Institute at Texas A&M University.

"If I’m Cornyn, I want people to feel free to separate me from Trump," Goidel said.

Indeed, the Cornyn campaign believes there are a lot of Biden-Cornyn voters out there. It is currently running three ads — one on safely reopening schools, another on Cornyn’s legislation to clear up the rape kit backlog and another, in Spanish, describing Cornyn as a problem-solver who supports legalizing the status of Dreamers, immigrants lacking legal status who were brought to the U.S. illegally by their parents.

But Goidel said any attempt to broaden Cornyn’s appeal must tread lightly lest he arouse a Republican base that, Goidel said, "now seems loyal to Trump and not loyal to the Republican Party."

This is every Republican candidate’s dilemma in the Trump era, said Brendan Steinhauser, the Austin consultant who managed Cornyn’s last Senate campaign in 2014, in which he defeated Democrat David Alameel with 62% of the vote.

"So if you’re John Cornyn," Steinhauser said, the thinking goes, "if I turn on the guy, Republican voters are not going to vote for me. Democrats are not going to vote for me no matter what. I need to win independents, yes, but there aren’t that many of them. So how do I keep my base happy and hope the moderates and independents don’t punish me for this?"

"Truly, until some Democrat wins statewide in Texas, it’s just going to be like this," Steinhauser said. "Or if Trump is trounced in Texas, or loses Texas, or wins by 50,000 votes, maybe you’ll see a shift the next election cycle. But until that happens, their instinct is ‘don’t run away from him.’"

Stuart Stevens, who worked on Cornyn’s early campaigns and the author of a recent book, "It Was All a Lie: How the Republican Party Became Donald Trump," said the Cornyn he knew then "would have laughed at Donald Trump."

"Watching @johncornyn shrink in office has been a Dorian Gray like moment. A once serious Supreme Court judge, he has grown smaller and less substantive the longer in office. At this rate, he will leave office in a matchbox," Stevens tweeted.

Tepid response

"While everyone is focused on whatever the latest tweet is from the president and whatever is grabbing headlines at the top of the ticket, Sen. Cornyn is out there working to pass legislation and deliver relief for everyone going through tough times," said Cornyn campaign spokesman Travis Considine. "It’s what’s real."

"The political environment is certainly going to be a factor, but, at the end of the day, voters are smart enough to look into candidates and know who can deliver for them," Considine said.

And in Hegar, he said, they will find, "a Build-A-Bear Democrat who uses talking points and adopts hollow policy positions as prescribed by national Democrats like Chuck Schumer."

Considering his longevity in statewide elective office — he served on the state Supreme Court and as attorney general before being elected to the Senate — Cornyn consistently draws a tepid response from Texans.

While 40% viewed him favorably, according to poll conducted by UT-Tyler, 32% had an unfavorable view, and, most strikingly, 27% either had no opinion or didn’t know enough about him to judge.

The poll found Trump with a slender 48%-46% edge on Biden, and it gave Hegar reason to believe she could narrow the gap with Cornyn to something closer to that margin as she gets better known.

The poll, conducted Aug. 28 to Sept. 2, surveyed 1,176 registered voters, of whom 901 said they are "extremely likely" to vote in November. The margin of error for the likely voter sample is 3.22 percentage points.

Of the extraordinary 28% of likely voters who were undecided in the Senate race, Mark Owens, the UT-Tyler political scientist who conducted the poll, said most of those are women, and 56% of those women are planning to vote for Joe Biden for president.

Fundraising challenge

Hegar’s challenge will be funding an adequate campaign in very short order.

National Democrats are likely to pass on the Texas Senate race for the same reason they are not likely to go all in to win Texas for Biden. There are more obvious, more attainable ways to get the electoral votes to secure the White House and the four Senate seats they need to turn to gain a majority.

Hegar’s chances suffered when the Texas runoff was delayed by the pandemic from May 26 to July 14, shortening the general election campaign. And her closer-than-expected runoff win over state Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, did more to slow her momentum than give her a head of steam.

According to the Cook Political Report, there are 10 Senate seats now held by Republicans that Democrats are more likely to win than Cornyn’s in Texas, all of them in far less expensive states to advertise and campaign in. And the Democratic Senate candidates seeking those seats have raised more money, often a lot more money, than Hegar’s $6.6 million for the cycle.

But her story is a compelling one, as told in the bio ad "Helicopter," which will be running on network TV in six major markets – Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, El Paso, and Harlingen — to the tune of $1.5 million.

"It was my third tour in Afghanistan," Hegar says in the ad. "I was flying a medevac mission when I was shot through the windshield and we went down. So I strapped myself to the skids of the helicopter that rescued us and returned fire on the Taliban as we flew to safety. For that I was awarded the Purple Heart and the Distinguished Flying Cross with Valor."

By week’s end, The Atlantic story was losing momentum, displaced by Bob Woodward’s reporting in his new book that the president told him in a recorded telephone interview in March that he had intentionally downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic in his public pronouncements because he wanted to maintain public calm.

Cornyn’s first response Thursday morning was that he didn’t trust the source.

But soon after, on the Thursday conference call with Texas reporters, Cornyn offered a different reaction.

"Well I understand the intention, that he didn’t want to panic the American people, that's not what leaders do," Cornyn said. "But I think, in retrospect, I think he might have been able to handle that, in a way that both didn’t panic the American people but also gave them accurate information."

But Billy Begala, who staffs the Cornyn War Room for the Texas Democratic Party, said with that answer, "Cornyn has sort of backed himself in a corner because he's guilty of committing the same lies as Trump in February and March and even into Iate March. He was downplaying the virus. He was saying that it's a `so-called pandemic,’ he was tweeting out pictures of a Corona beer, he said defeating COVID would be `a piece of cake.’"