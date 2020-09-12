October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Brownwood Independent School District (BISD) is supporting this cause once again this year by designating Friday, Oct. 23, as "Pink-Out" day.

BISD faculty, staff, and students within the district will be wearing their 2020 pink-out apparel throughout the day and at the game to increase awareness and raise money for local families currently fighting cancer.

This year, pink-out apparel includes both a t-shirt and a hat designed specifically for the event. BISD is encouraging employees, students, parents, and community members to consider this opportunity to join our effort against cancer by purchasing a pink-out shirt, hat, or both. Show your support by wearing them to school or work Friday and then to the Brownwood vs. Alvarado football game later that evening.

2020 Pink-Out apparel is available by pre-order only. Order online at https://www.brownwoodisd.org/pinkout or fill out and turn in an order form at BISD Central Support Center at 2707 Southside Drive, or on any BISD campus.

The cost is $12 for either the hat or the T-shirt, which comes in all sizes youth through adult 5 XL, or $24 for both. Orders and payments must be turned in by Friday, Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. Every sale or donation adds to a cancer fund to help local families battling cancer.

This is the ninth year for the pink-out the fundraiser, which has raised thousands of dollars over the years due to the incredible support by students, staff, teachers, and the community. BISD hopes to continue the success of the fundraising effort, which has helped several individuals in their fight against cancer.