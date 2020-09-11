For the Daily Light

Additional dates have been added for the free COVID-19 mobile testing site in Ellis County.

These dates are Sept. 14, 15 and 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

The free testing site will be hosted by GoGetTested at First Baptist Church, 450 E-US 287, Waxahachie.

GoGetTested is a contracted vendor with the Texas Department of State Health Services.

This is a drive-through testing site and residents are expected to get results in two to four days. The test is done via mouth swab, so residents are asked to refrain from eating or drinking any beverages 30 minutes prior to the scheduled test.

Residents can schedule a time to get tested at: www.gogettested.com .

Since individuals can be asymptomatic, this site accepts residents who are and are NOT exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.