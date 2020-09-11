Deputy Sheriff Dale Cheek was recently honored by the Ellis County Commissioners' Court for his 20 years of service.

"Deputy Sheriff Cheek first came to Ellis County Sheriff’s Office in 1998 as a detention officer. He left 14 months later and then returned in June of 2001. He earned his Peace Officer's License and was made a Reserve Deputy Sheriff, while still working as a Detention officer in July of 2002," the county states in a news release.

Cheek was hired as a deputy sheriff in January of 2004, where he has served as a master peace officer, master jailer and courthouse security.

"I have been through three administrations under the Sheriff’s Office, and each one has improved," Cheek said. "We have come a long way since I started and I take my hat off to them. In the end, a job is what you make it."

Cheek plans to officially retire at the end of September.