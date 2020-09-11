The Texas Democratic Women of Ellis County held its annual baby shower through a drive-by event on Sunday, Sept. 6.

During this event, items were donated to Hope Clinic and were able to be dropped off from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Gifts were picked up from a volunteer wearing a mask or picked up from the trunk for curbside delivery.

Gifts suggestions ranged from newborn clothing for boys and girls to newborn diaper and other items the mother of a newborn baby may need.

According to a news release, "Bags are prepared and given to moms shortly before they deliver."

The baby shower drive-by took place at the Ellis County Democratic Headquarters located at 215 E. Main St., Waxahachie.

Hope Clinic serves the health needs of uninsured residents in Ellis County. For more information on the clinic, visit https://call4hope.org/ .