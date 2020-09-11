Waxahachie ISD plans its 23rd annual Grandfriends Week virtual celebration for Sept. 14-18.

Although Grandparents Day is officially Sunday, Sept. 13, students will get a chance to partake in a week-long celebration.

"Grandfriends Week was developed to encourage inter-generational relations with WISD students," said Melissa Cobb, director of Partners in Education. "Although Grandfriends Week will look different this year, the connection is very special and endearing just the same.

"We encourage our students to invite their grandparents or grandfriends to email their teacher with greetings, recorded messages, or mail cards. We are excited and look forward to this event every year as it is always such a rewarding and special time," she added.

The celebration will consist of a week-long special event in Waxahachie schools as students invite their grandparents, great-grandparents, grandfriends and even grandneighbors to join them virtually.

Schools taking part in the Grandfriends celebration include Little Chiefs Childcare Center; Turner Prekindergarten Academy; Clift, Dunaway, Felty, Marvin, Northside, Shackelford, Simpson, Wedgeworth and Wilemon campuses; and Coleman, Finley and Howard junior highs.

For more information, contact the Waxahachie ISD Partners in Education Office at (972) 923-4614 or mcobb@wisd.org.