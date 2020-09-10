For the last few years at about this time each year, two members of the Grayson County Commissioners Court have carried on a little wager. On Sept. 8, it was time to cash in on the wager for this year, and Grayson County Judge Bill Magers walked into court wearing a Pottsboro Cardinals football jersey that belongs to the son of former Grayson County Judge Drue Bynum.

Magers, a die hard Gunter Tigers fan who has now watched two of his sons win state championships with the team, and Commissioner Bart Lawrence who played for the Pottsboro Cardinals back in his high school days, always have a bet riding on the annual rivalry game. The losing guy has to come to court with the winning team's jersey.

This is the second year in a row that Magers has word scarlet for the cardinals instead of his beloved blue for the Tigers.

"The best team won," Magers said of the 34-21 loss by the Tigers in the non-district game.

He did agree that the Tigers played a heck of a game and teased that the Cardinals won the game last year too. But, it was the Tigers who took home the Division II 2019 State Championship while the cardinals were the Division I runner up.

"If we are going to make this an annual event (Magers wearing the Cardinal jersey), you might get you some white slacks and maybe a nice little red jacket to go with your ensemble to look a little more professional," Lawrence teased in return.