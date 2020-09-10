Aug. 24

• Tapia, Frank A., 56, assault Class C

• Pacheco, Anthony O., 41, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; parole violation

• Dixon, Tyrone, 40, public intoxication; evading arrestdetention with a previous conviction

• Davis, Donovan, 35, failure to appear/bond forfeiture/17.16 warrant – unauthorized; failure to appear/bond forfeiture/17.16 warrant –theft of property

• Murphy, Roy L., 71, sex abuse of a child - continuous

• Reyes, Erik, 22, parole violation; criminal mischief

• Green, Dominique D., 27, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Aug. 25

• Rodgers, Johnny S., 42, public intoxication

• Smith, Garrett L., 46, assault causing bodily injury

• Roblow, Stephen, 52, parole violation – attempted unauthorized use of vehicle

• Holloway, John D., 29, unauthorized use of vehicle; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Thompson, Cory L., 23, forgery financial instrument

• Robinson, Shontea, 43, no proof of financial responsibility

• Wylie, Eveanna A., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Griffin, Robert C., 50, evading arrestdetention with a vehicle

• Hearn, Jessey R., 35, accident involving damage to a vehicle

Aug. 26

• Baumann, Michael S., 46, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Griffin, Quinten A., 37, parole violation

• Grogan, Stacy M., 36, NISI/possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; speeding at 10% or above posted speed; driving while license invalid; no proof of financial; theft of property

• Kozak, John T., 43, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• McNair, Landen, 44, fail to ID fugitive intent giving false info; parole violation

• Martinkus, Christopher, 37, commitment order

• Patterson, Brandon, 34, public intoxication

Aug. 27

• Caldwell, Gregg J., 34, assault Class C – family violence

• Mendez, Lazaro C., 30, possession of drug paraphernalia; violation of motor fuel tax requirement

• Acker, Jereme R., 42, probation violation - possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Fuentes, Jose E., 25, parole violation – driving while intoxicated; assault causing bodily injury; parole violation – driving while intoxicated

• Miller, Dennis S., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; probation violation - possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Rodriguez, Joe 52, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Branum, Donald L., 33, continuous violence against

• Montgomery, Daniel, 23, commitment order – possession of a controlled substance

• Bolton, Justin J., 31, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000

• Gamez, Richard L., 37, fail to comply sex offender duty; driving while license is invalid; traffic offense Class C

• Vandagriff, Bobby, 63, commitment order - driving while intoxicated - 2nd.

• Harvey, Olujimi, 45, injury to a child/elderly/disabled

Aug. 28

• Johnson, Austin D., 28, commitment Order - possession of contraband

• Arguello, Ruben C., 53, driving while intoxicated – 3rd

• Jones, Britney R., 27, driving while intoxicated / open container

• Sweitzer, Saint F., 44, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

• Garza, Adrian T., 32, driving while intoxicated; evading arrest /detention with a vehicle

• Arredondo, Michael, 37, public intoxication

• Isaguirre, Antonio, 45, driving while intoxicated – 2nd

• Norris, Dominique, 23, assault Class C – family violence

• Ellis, Trae S., 25, driving while intoxicated

• Rowe, Tracy S., 56, parole violation – theft of property greater than $1,500 but less than $20,000

• Eldridge, Michesha, 20, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Alcantar, Ruben M., 51, commitment order – driving while intoxicated

• Jackson, Tameka, 34, driving with license invalid with previous conviction; parole violation – credit/debit card abuse; parole violation – forgery financial instrument; parole violation – theft of property less than $2,500 with 2/more previous

• Michalka, Alan C., 58, driving while intoxicated

• Coates, Dustin R., 39, commitment order – driving while intoxicated

Aug. 29

• White, Willie C., 20, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

• Rhodes, Ricky A., 34, public intoxication

• Bright, Jeremy J., 23, driving while intoxicated

• Mota, Robyn A., 42, driving while intoxicated

• Martinez, Vincent 54, parole violation – possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; parole violation – possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• O’Toole, Cristian, 18, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; burglary of a vehicle with 2+ convictions; credit card or debit card abuse

• Minassian, Bedros, 53, drivers license/ID false; fail to ID fugitive intent; theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500

• Tromp, Jonathan F., 36, parole violation – possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram

• Todd, Theresa P., 43, injury to a child/elderly/disabled

• Lamar, Justin S., 27, assault causing bodily injury

• Dulin, Emily N., 21, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; traffic offense Class C – expired registration (two counts); traffic offense Class C – no insurance (two counts)

Aug. 30

• Rasmussen, Sean B., assault of a public servant

• Gonzales, Lucio A., 19, driving while intoxicated

• Holland, Austin J., 25, deadly conduct – discharge of a firearm

• Esselman, Bill C., 22, public intoxication

• Lane, Edward B., 30, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

• Donawho, Gavin B., 25, unlicensed possession of a firearm by felon; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

• Huff, Stephen C., 27, fail to ID fugitive intent giving false; parole violation – manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance; forgery financial instrument

• Olivo, Mark A., 30, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Pollock, Michelle 40, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

• Carpenter, Cassidy, 33, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

— Compiled by Don Hullett