Aug. 24
• Tapia, Frank A., 56, assault Class C
• Pacheco, Anthony O., 41, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; parole violation
• Dixon, Tyrone, 40, public intoxication; evading arrestdetention with a previous conviction
• Davis, Donovan, 35, failure to appear/bond forfeiture/17.16 warrant – unauthorized; failure to appear/bond forfeiture/17.16 warrant –theft of property
• Murphy, Roy L., 71, sex abuse of a child - continuous
• Reyes, Erik, 22, parole violation; criminal mischief
• Green, Dominique D., 27, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Aug. 25
• Rodgers, Johnny S., 42, public intoxication
• Smith, Garrett L., 46, assault causing bodily injury
• Roblow, Stephen, 52, parole violation – attempted unauthorized use of vehicle
• Holloway, John D., 29, unauthorized use of vehicle; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Thompson, Cory L., 23, forgery financial instrument
• Robinson, Shontea, 43, no proof of financial responsibility
• Wylie, Eveanna A., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Griffin, Robert C., 50, evading arrestdetention with a vehicle
• Hearn, Jessey R., 35, accident involving damage to a vehicle
Aug. 26
• Baumann, Michael S., 46, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Griffin, Quinten A., 37, parole violation
• Grogan, Stacy M., 36, NISI/possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; speeding at 10% or above posted speed; driving while license invalid; no proof of financial; theft of property
• Kozak, John T., 43, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
• McNair, Landen, 44, fail to ID fugitive intent giving false info; parole violation
• Martinkus, Christopher, 37, commitment order
• Patterson, Brandon, 34, public intoxication
Aug. 27
• Caldwell, Gregg J., 34, assault Class C – family violence
• Mendez, Lazaro C., 30, possession of drug paraphernalia; violation of motor fuel tax requirement
• Acker, Jereme R., 42, probation violation - possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Fuentes, Jose E., 25, parole violation – driving while intoxicated; assault causing bodily injury; parole violation – driving while intoxicated
• Miller, Dennis S., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; probation violation - possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Rodriguez, Joe 52, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
• Branum, Donald L., 33, continuous violence against
• Montgomery, Daniel, 23, commitment order – possession of a controlled substance
• Bolton, Justin J., 31, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000
• Gamez, Richard L., 37, fail to comply sex offender duty; driving while license is invalid; traffic offense Class C
• Vandagriff, Bobby, 63, commitment order - driving while intoxicated - 2nd.
• Harvey, Olujimi, 45, injury to a child/elderly/disabled
Aug. 28
• Johnson, Austin D., 28, commitment Order - possession of contraband
• Arguello, Ruben C., 53, driving while intoxicated – 3rd
• Jones, Britney R., 27, driving while intoxicated / open container
• Sweitzer, Saint F., 44, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
• Garza, Adrian T., 32, driving while intoxicated; evading arrest /detention with a vehicle
• Arredondo, Michael, 37, public intoxication
• Isaguirre, Antonio, 45, driving while intoxicated – 2nd
• Norris, Dominique, 23, assault Class C – family violence
• Ellis, Trae S., 25, driving while intoxicated
• Rowe, Tracy S., 56, parole violation – theft of property greater than $1,500 but less than $20,000
• Eldridge, Michesha, 20, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
• Arredondo, Michael, 37, public intoxication
• Alcantar, Ruben M., 51, commitment order – driving while intoxicated
• Jackson, Tameka, 34, driving with license invalid with previous conviction; parole violation – credit/debit card abuse; parole violation – forgery financial instrument; parole violation – theft of property less than $2,500 with 2/more previous
• Michalka, Alan C., 58, driving while intoxicated
• Coates, Dustin R., 39, commitment order – driving while intoxicated
Aug. 29
• White, Willie C., 20, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
• Rhodes, Ricky A., 34, public intoxication
• Bright, Jeremy J., 23, driving while intoxicated
• Mota, Robyn A., 42, driving while intoxicated
• Martinez, Vincent 54, parole violation – possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; parole violation – possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• O’Toole, Cristian, 18, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; burglary of a vehicle with 2+ convictions; credit card or debit card abuse
• Minassian, Bedros, 53, drivers license/ID false; fail to ID fugitive intent; theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500
• Tromp, Jonathan F., 36, parole violation – possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram
• Todd, Theresa P., 43, injury to a child/elderly/disabled
• Lamar, Justin S., 27, assault causing bodily injury
• Dulin, Emily N., 21, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; traffic offense Class C – expired registration (two counts); traffic offense Class C – no insurance (two counts)
Aug. 30
• Rasmussen, Sean B., assault of a public servant
• Gonzales, Lucio A., 19, driving while intoxicated
• Holland, Austin J., 25, deadly conduct – discharge of a firearm
• Esselman, Bill C., 22, public intoxication
• Lane, Edward B., 30, driving while intoxicated - 2nd
• Donawho, Gavin B., 25, unlicensed possession of a firearm by felon; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams
• Huff, Stephen C., 27, fail to ID fugitive intent giving false; parole violation – manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance; forgery financial instrument
• Olivo, Mark A., 30, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Pollock, Michelle 40, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
• Carpenter, Cassidy, 33, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
— Compiled by Don Hullett