Cactus Gypsies Boutique owner Morgan Hudgins was admittedly caught off guard when she learned that her downtown Durant store was nominated for Oklahoma’s Storefront Boutique of the Year award.

Now the store, located at 203 W. Main St., has a chance to win statewide honors when the results are announced next week through the Boutique Hub, a global retail industry association.

It presents awards for Global Boutique of the Year, Overall Boutique of the Year in the United States as well state winners with more than 300 finalists.

According to Boutique Hub’s website, it had over 340,000 votes last year for over 2,400 boutiques worldwide.

"I really didn’t even know we were nominated until I saw something when I was browsing a boutique (website) in Texas," Hudgins said. "It’s pretty exciting and hope we can win something. With so many boutiques in across the state of Oklahoma, that’s quite an honor."

Durant Main Street Director Stephanie Gardner expressed praise for the local business and discussed the impact that a statewide honor could have for the area.

"We are very excited that Cactus Gypsies is getting that recognition," Gardner stated. "They have been recognized locally in the past and it’s nice to see them as a finalist for something like this. Morgan works hard in eye-catching décor and visual appearance. She started in a smaller store next door to our Main Street office and has prospered into a bigger location now.

"I don’t know of any other boutiques around here that have been nominated for that competition as a finalist with the thousands of boutiques across the state of Oklahoma to choose from. It’s quite an honor."

Hudgins, who opened the store in 2018, believes it’s the wide variety of colors and decorations that she tries to utilize that sets her storefront apart from others.

"It’s really unique and very edgy," she commented. "From clothes to decorations, there’s a lot of different colors and styles. It may seem weird to some people but it kind of sets us apart.

"I’ve always wanted to stand out style-wise and not just blend in with the décor."