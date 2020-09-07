By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

Reach Council and the United Way of West Ellis County are teaming up to sponsor a virtual three-part community forum/town hall series this fall for families and community members in Ellis County’s rural communities.

There is no charge to participate. Residents in communities such as Avalon, Italy, Maypearl, Milford and surrounding areas are invited to take part. To register, visit www.bit.ly/TownHallSeriesReg . Resource packets will be provided for all participants on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Everyone who registers will receive a free resource swag bag. Attendees will also be automatically registered for an H-E-B gift certificate drawing.

The first topic of the series will be Critical Conversations with Youth, which will be a discussion for families regarding youth mental health awareness and the importance of self-care. This discussion will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Part 2 of the series will be Dangers of Vaping Nicotine and THC, which will advise of harmful effects, legal consequences and quitting resources. This forum will occur on Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The third and final topic to be presented on Tuesday, Oct. 13, will be Rx Drug Safety/Disposal and Opioids, which will provide information about prescription drug storage and disposal methods, opioid awareness and overdose prevention.

For more information, contact Jen.Heggland@ReachCouncil.org .