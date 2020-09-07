A year after her brother became one of the victims of a Midland-Odessa shooting rampage, Carla Byrne is still waiting for stricter background checks on the purchase of guns.

Texas officials have said the man who killed her brother and six others in the August 2019 mass shooting obtained the weapon through a private sale, despite having previously failed a background check.

"My brother (Joseph Griffith) had a life that was stolen from him, but I know with 100% certainty that I cannot ... sit idly by and just be sad," Byrne said. "I can't watch on the news any more kids being killed in schools. Any more people being slaughtered in churches and synagogues."

Byrne is part of a coalition of people across the state calling for stricter gun laws in the aftermath of mass shootings, including the one in Midland-Odessa a year ago. The push is sure to face an uphill climb in Texas, which has resisted gun restrictions in the past.

On Aug. 31, 2019, a gunman went on a rampage that started on Interstate 20 between Odessa and Midland after a traffic stop and continued for more than 10 miles.

Seven people were killed in the shooting, and more than two dozen were wounded. Three police officers were injured.

The victims include a 17-month-old girl, who survived, and a 29-year-old postal worker who was killed when the shooter commandeered her U.S. Postal Service truck.

The gunman was eventually shot and killed by police officers.

Law enforcement officials told The Associated Press and ABC News that a person-to-person sale allowed him to buy the AR-style rifle used in the shooting. A law enforcement official told the AP that a "mental health issue" caused the gunman to fail a federal background check in 2014.

"Not only did the Odessa gunman have a criminal history ... he also previously failed a gun purchase background check in Texas," Gov. Greg Abbott wrote in a tweet in the days after the shooting. "(And) he didn’t go thru a background check for the gun he used in Odessa. "

"We must keep guns out of criminals’ hands," Abbott continued.

The families of two of the victims are suing an arms manufacturer, Anderson Manufacturing, and the Lubbock man, Marcus Braziel, who allegedly sold the gun to the shooter, for $1 million in damages. The lawsuit was filed Aug. 28 in District Court in Ector County, where Odessa is the county seat.

The Ector County district clerk's office said Braziel and Anderson Manufacturing did not yet have attorneys on record.

In the aftermath of the shooting, and the mass shooting weeks before in El Paso, there were calls for action from Texas leadership. Roundtables were held and committees created for discussions on how to address mass shootings.

Abbott also issued a series of executive orders that, among other things, focus on bringing suspicious activity reports to the attention of law enforcement.

But in the past year, little has been done in the way of advancing laws related to gun violence, despite calls for a special session of the Legislature.

"The fact is that no law can pass unless the Legislature's in session, and the governor is the only one who can call a special session," said Gyl Switzer, executive director of firearm safety group Texas Gun Sense.

Switzer is hopeful for new laws when the Legislature convenes in January.

"I did see some light bulbs go off of legislators thinking, ‘Oh that makes sense,'" Switzer said of the House and Senate committees formed to address mass violence. "I think people realized that there were some ... common-sense legislation that doesn't infringe on anybody's rights about guns, that can save lives."

Those hearings have gone by the wayside amid the coronavirus pandemic, but in recent weeks the House committee has solicited written input from experts and members of the public in lieu of in-person testimony.

One measure likely to come before the Legislature would demand background checks for stranger-to-stranger gun sales, a measure Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has expressed support for.

"When I talk to gun owners, NRA members and voters, people don't understand why we allow strangers to sell guns to total strangers when they have no idea if the person they're selling the gun to could be a felon, could be someone who's getting a gun to go commit a crime or could be a potential mass shooter or someone who has serious mental issues," Patrick, who is a Republican, told The Dallas Morning News a year ago.

Patrick's office did not respond to emails seeking comment on his current position.

Switzer expects a bill to be filed seeking universal background checks. Under federal law, unlicensed gun sellers can currently sell firearms without conducting background checks, according to the Giffords Law Center.

A strengthened background check bill in Texas could include some exceptions, she said.

"We understand there could be exceptions for Grandma giving her grandson her antique rifle," Switzer said. "It is this stranger-to-stranger issues that concern us."

While some are pushing for stricter gun laws, for Rachel Malone, Texas director of Gun Owners of America, it's important people be able to carry a firearm for self-defense.

The Legislature "cannot control the actions of people who are determined to break the law," Malone said.

"What the Texas Legislature should be focused on is encouraging and enabling honest Texans to be able to defend themselves," Malone said.

Asked about the idea of "stranger-to-stranger" background checks, Malone said it's an example of a law that's proposed to keep criminals from getting guns. But criminals will find other means of obtaining weapons, she said. Malone also expressed concerns about people mistakenly being denied the ability to purchase a gun.

On the federal level, U.S. House members have pushed for expanded background checks.

The Democratic-led U.S. House in February 2019 passed a bill that would prohibit most person-to-person firearm transfers unless a background check is done, closing a potential loophole permitting the transfer of firearms at gun shows or between individuals without background checks.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif., has been stalled in the Republican-led Senate.

Meanwhile, the families of the Midland-Odessa shooting victims wait.

"My heart feels convicted, by my God, to speak out against this for other people," Byrne said at an Aug. 28 news conference outside the Ector County Courthouse, announcing the civil lawsuit.

"We, as a family, have come to our moment of great refusal," she continued. "We refuse to sit back while Congress sits on HR 8, legislation that would have provided universal background checks on all gun sales, including and especially private."

Byrne, who said she is a gun owner and supports the Second Amendment, disputed the argument that criminals will still find a way to get a gun, even with the tighter background checks.

"People say, 'You know what? A criminal is going to get a gun anyway,'" Byrne said. "Yes, he or she will, but then we can prosecute the person that sold the gun to them without a background check. That's what we're fighting for."

Her determination increased as she asked what it would take for people to say "this is enough."

"I am irreparably and profoundly changed," Byrne said. "And I would ask that those of you who it has not happened to, that you would have enough empathy and enough courage to stand up and say, 'This is wrong.'"