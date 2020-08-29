Herald Democrat

Saturday

Aug 29, 2020 at 12:15 AM


4-4A (II)DistYearPFPA
Aubrey0-01-0557
Krum0-01-04920
Sanger0-01-02514
Celina0-00-12032
Van Alstyne0-00-1748

Friday, August 28


Gunter 48, Van Alstyne 7


Sanger 25, Clifton 14


Krum 49, North Lamar 20


Melissa 32, Celina 20


Aubrey 55, Burkburnett 7


Friday, September 4


Van Alstyne at Bonham, 7:30 p.m.


Celina at Paris, 7:30 p.m.


Lake Worth at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.


Krum at Hillsboro, 7:30 p.m.


Aubrey at Whitesboro, 7:30 p.m.


4-3A (I)DistYearPFPA
Boyd0-01-06440
Brock0-01-0557
Bowie0-01-0356
Paradise0-01-03513
Pilot Point0-01-03020
Ponder0-01-04334
Peaster0-01-0340
Whitesboro0-00-1620

Friday, August 28


Bells 20, Whitesboro 6


Pilot Point 30, Plainview (Okla.) 20


Brock 55, Bushland 7


Boyd 64, Mineral Wells 40


Peaster 34, Venus 0


Paradise 35, Bridgeport 13


Ponder 43, Valley View 34


Bowie 35, Nocona 6


Friday, September 4


Aubrey at Whitesboro, 7:30 p.m.


Community at Brock, 7:30 p.m.


Jacksboro at Boyd, 7:30 p.m.


Peaster at Alvord, 7:30 p.m.


Nocona at Paradise, 7:30 p.m.


Ponder at City View, 7:30 p.m.


Pilot Point at Fort Worth Castleberry, 7:30 p.m.


Bridgeport at Bowie, 7:30 p.m.


5-3A (I)DistYearPFPA
Pottsboro0-01-04213
Bonham0-01-05719
Commerce0-01-04212
Mt. Vernon0-01-05314
Mineola0-01-03014
Rains0-01-07020
Winnsboro0-00-000
Howe0-00-1848

Friday, August 28


Pottsboro 42, Community 13


Callisburg 48, Howe 8


Mineola 30, Canton 14


Commerce 42, Edgewood 12


Rains 70, Farmersville 20


Mount Vernon 53, Hooks 14


Bonham 57, Quitman 19


(Winnsboro bye)


Friday, September 4


Gunter at Pottsboro, 7:30 p.m.


Howe at Bells, 7:30 p.m.


Van Alstyne at Bonham, 7:30 p.m.


Mineola at Wills Point, 7:30 p.m.


Leonard at Commerce, 7:30 p.m.


Rains at Edgewood, 7:30 p.m.


Mount Vernon at Pittsburg, 7:30 p.m.


Winnsboro at Hooks, 7:30 p.m.


8-3A (II)DistYearPFPA
Gunter0-01-0487
S&S0-01-0700
Bells0-01-0206
Leonard0-01-0140
Lone Oak0-01-020
Blue Ridge0-00-12930
W’wright0-00-11417

Friday, August 28


Bells 20, Whitesboro 6


Gunter 48, Van Alstyne 7


S&S 70, Tom Bean 0


Clarksville 17, Whitewright 14


Collinsville 30, Blue Ridge 29


Leonard 14, Wolfe City 0


Lone Oak 2, Winona 0


Friday, September 4


Howe at Bells, 7:30 p.m.


Gunter at Pottsboro, 7:30 p.m.


S&S at Callisburg, 7:30 p.m.


Honey Grove at Whitewright, 7:30 p.m.


Blue Ridge at Quinlan Ford, 7:30 p.m.


Leonard at Commerce, 7:30 p.m.


Lone Oak at Eustace, 7:30 p.m.


5-2A (I)DistYearPFPA
C’ville0-01-03029
Lindsay0-01-0710
Trenton0-01-02012
Alvord0-00-12224
Tom Bean0-00-1070
Tioga0-00-1038

Friday, August 28


Collinsville 30, Blue Ridge 29


Petrolia 38, Tioga 0


S&S 70, Tom Bean 0


Lindsay 71, Era 0


Trenton 20, Detroit 12


Muenster 24, Alvord 22


Friday, September 4


Cooper at Collinsville, 7:30 p.m.


Electra at Tioga, 7:30 p.m.


Prairiland at Tom Bean, 7:30 p.m.


Muenster at Lindsay, 7:30 p.m.


Maud at Trenton, 7:30 p.m.


Peaster at Alvord, 7:30 p.m.