By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

A special meeting of the Waxahachie ISD Board of Trustees has been called for Monday evening to discuss a number of items, including a public hearing to discuss the 2020-2021 district budget and proposed district tax rate, followed by a possible vote on an ordinance to set tax rates.

In the board’s last meeting on Aug. 10, WISD assistant superintendent for finance Ryan Kahlden updated the board on the budget for the upcoming year. He told the board that the net taxable value in WISD is down approximately $65 million from April and property insurance renewal quotes spiked 17 percent this year, resulting in a hit of about $500,000 to the district’s planning budget.

Following the public hearing, the board will consider an ordinance to adopt 2020 tax rates, with a maintenance and operations rate of 98.15 cents per $100 valuation and an interest and sinking rate of 38.39 cents for a total tax rate of $1.3654. The board will also consider adoption of the 2020-2021 fiscal year budgets for the general, debt service and child nutrition funds.

In other matters, the board will receive a personnel report, will review for the first time a proposed change to the calculation of final rankings for valedictorian and salutatorian, and will review COVID-19 protocols for close contact.

Trustees will also take a look at an adjustment to the 2020-2021 academic calendar.

Among consent agenda items are: amending the final 2019-2020 budget; approval of a list of T-TESS appraisers; approval of a contract for election services with the Ellis County Elections Office for the Nov. 3 trustee election; and other items.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Monday in the board chambers at the Waxahachie ISD Administration Building at 411 N. Gibson St. The board will meet in executive session at 5 p.m. prior to the public meeting.