McDonald’s in the North Texas area is bringing Spicy Chicken McNuggets with Mighty Hot Sauce and a Chips Ahoy! McFlurry to the menu coming Sept. 16.

According to owner and operator in the North Dallas area, Clift Johnson Jr., the nuggets have been a fan favorite so he is excited for the new addition.

"McDonald’s - We’ve had the same nuggets since 1983. We’ve had sauces come and go and have done some different things ... but we’ve never touched the actual nugget itself," Johnson said. "I mean as far as taste and profile are concerned, spicy is something in Texas that has always done extremely well, and it was really just something that was long overdue in my humble opinion, for us to give our customers a new taste. I’m just glad that it’s finally here."

The recipe will be a duplicate of the original nugget recipe, only spicy.

"It’s still the exact same recipe. It’s still the same tempera. It’s still the same crunch. It’s just got a little more heat though," Johnson said.

The McNuggets are available as a 4-, 6-, 10-, 20- or 40-piece options.

"This is the first time we’ve introduced a new flavor of our classic Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since they came to menus in 1983," said Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen. "As our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now, we couldn’t think of a better time to bring them to our menus. We can’t wait for McNuggets fans to get a taste of these new spicy options."

Johnson was able to taste the Spicy Chicken McNuggets last year and is sure that many will love the new product.

"I’m very excited. I’ve tasted the product. Like I was saying before, it was one of those things where it’s literally the exact same formula and the exact same recipe from our regular nuggets. It’s literally just the spicier version of it," Johnson explained. "Full transparency, when they were telling me about it, my hopes were not high. But when I tried the product, I was pleasantly surprised. I immediately called my family and told them ‘Oh my god. This is awesome. We’ve got something here.’"

Johnson is also a fan of the new Chips Ahoy! McFlurry, which he says pairs very well with the Spicy Chicken McNuggets.

"It too is awesome. It’s literally our soft serve with pieces of chocolate chip Chips Ahoy! cookies in it. I actually got to try both of these at the exact same time. One of these things that I like is ... you know how you have that sweet and salty combination, and literally eating this Chips Ahoy! McFlurry right after the spicy nuggets is an awesome combination because you literally get the best of both worlds with the flavors," said Johnson.

Additionally, on Friday, Aug. 28, the McDonald’s in North Texas owners and operators celebrated their customers with a big "thank you" for the brand’s first-ever Drive-thru Customer Appreciation Hour.

This event lasted from 8-9 a.m., selling the fan-favorite sausage biscuit for only 50 cents from Drive-Thru purchases only.

"This is the only one for now, and we definitely do not know what the future holds, but this is just our way of saying ’thank you’ to the community for this period of time. We know it's been a challenge for everyone and this is just our way of saying thank you for continuing to support McDonald’s," Johnson said.