On Wednesday, Aug. 26, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center announced Faustino Flores as the vice president of finance.

In this new role, Flores is responsible for providing financial management, capital and growth planning, operating budget and helping achieve strategic and operational initiatives.

"I am thrilled to be joining Methodist Mansfield Medical Center’s team and have the opportunity to collaborate with some of healthcare’s most talented individuals," Flores said.

In this position, Flores will also serve as Compliance Officer for Methodist Mansfield.

Prior to joining Methodist Mansfield, Flores served as the market CFO/ACFO for the Carondelet Hospitals in Tenet’s Tucson market. His professional career includes more than 30 years of financial management including nine years with Tenet Healthcare at the Hospitals of Providence in El Paso.

"Tino is an accomplished leader in the financial health care industry. His professional talents and open, personal style are well suited for guiding Methodist Mansfield’s to a continued level of financial excellence as we continue to grow and serve the health care needs of the communities we serve," said Methodist Mansfield President Juan Fresquez Jr.

According to a news release, Flores has a solid track record of driving financial innovation and achieving organizational success. He is a native Texan and BBA graduate of The University of Texas at El Paso.