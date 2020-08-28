On Aug. 21, Faith Family Academy announced its start of Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), changing its policy for serving meals to children under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2020-2021 school year.

Schools qualifying to operate CEP provide breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price and paid student meals.

According to a news release, "This new approach reduces burdens for families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals."

For additional information, visit http://www.faithfamilyacademy.org/ .