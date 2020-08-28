On Aug. 25, an emergency response team underwent COVID-19 cleaning training for the Waxahachie ISD district.

"The emergency response team is newly-created to be able to deploy quickly to clean classrooms and other areas if needed. They have not had to be deployed yet," shared Jenny Bridges, Director of Public Relations for WISD.

The emergency response team consists of employees from support services who are trained to strategically clean a classroom contaminated by COVID-19 or another virus within five minutes.

"Our custodians do an amazing job cleaning our campuses and other facilities throughout the day each day, with deep cleaning done each evening. This helps to keep our students and staff healthy and in school," Bridges shared.

This emergency response team will be utilized on an as-needed basis.

Students returned for the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 17, taking COVID-19 protocols. Students are required to wear a face covering and are following social distancing.

Although the response team has yet to be utilized, WISD shared information about the available option with the community.