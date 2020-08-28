Ellis County released a census update, sharing the efforts of the County and Texas to obtain the data for 2020.

According to a news release, "Ellis County continues to stay in the top four counties from throughout the State of Texas with response rates, Texas is in real jeopardy of losing key federal funding & representation based on the rankings today."

The data below is in alignment with the census update:

National Response Rate: 64.4%

Texas: 59.6%

Ellis County: 69.0%

(As of 8/23)

Ellis County Cities ranked in the Top 100 (Statewide):

- Ovilla #15

- Oak Leaf #29

- Midlothian #84

The U.S. Census Bureau has also released a presentation that provides partners, stakeholders, and the public updates on the revised 2020 Census Operational Plan. The review illustrates some of the ways the census is adapting operations to ensure a complete and accurate count.

"Please share about the importance within your circles and with key community stakeholders. The deadline to respond is coming on Sept. 30," said Kasey Cheshier, Interim Executive Director of United Way of West Ellis County.