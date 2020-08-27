A Bastrop County construction contractor has submitted a formal complaint to state and federal authorities alleging nepotism and fraud within a Bastrop County commissioner’s office.

Attorney Colin Walsh filed the complaint last week accusing the county’s Precinct 2 office of corruption in its contract bidding process. Walsh, working on behalf of Cedar Creek-based company 304 Construction, accuses the Precinct 2 office of giving illegal advantages to a competing company, WJC Constructors, that has familial ties to office personnel.

"The government officials are engaging nepotism, favoritism, and unlawful retaliation," Walsh wrote in a complaint submitted to the federal office of the inspector general and the state auditor’s office. "This conduct has resulted in the mismanagement of both federal and state funds. ... Corruptly awarding these contracts constitutes fraud and violates federal law."

The Precinct 2 office is the largest of the county’s four precincts and has the largest budget. Many of the projects the office manages stem from flood damage wrought by Hurricane Harvey and floods in 2016 and 2017. The projects are financed by grants received through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Texas Division of Emergency Management, both of which routinely conduct audits of the projects they finance.

"I have and I always will comply with every local, state and federal law in every regard," Precinct 2 Commissioner Clara Beckett said. "We’re audited frequently on all these grants."

The nepotism accusations stem from two relationships that tie the Precinct 2 office and the owner of Smithville-based WJC Constructors. The owner of the company is the son-in-law of Bastrop County Auditor Lisa Smith, who is "very close friends with" Beckett.

The second tie involves the precinct’s special projects coordinator, who is the sister-in-law of the construction company’s owner. According to Walsh’s complaint, the special projects coordinator position was created especially for the owner’s sister-in-law, who works with and submits invoices to contractors like WJC Constructors.

Beckett denies that her office is in any way tilted in favor of WJC.

"It’s a small town. There’s a lot of people related to a lot of people," Beckett said.

According to records Walsh shared with the Advertiser, the Precinct 2 office has awarded construction contracts 18 times since 2017 for grant-funded projects. Nearly half of those contracts have gone to WJC, "despite rarely being the low bidder," Walsh says.

In June 2017, WJC Construction was awarded a contract for work on a road between Paige and Bastrop even though WJC’s bid was 57% higher than the lowest bidder.

But neither Beckett nor her special projects coordinator are involved in the bidding process, county officials say. That process is done by the county’s purchasing office, which issues a request for bids and keeps those bids sealed until a public proceeding. Neither Beckett, Smith nor Beckett’s special projects coordinator would be privy to the bids until that time, according to the county attorney.

Moreover, each contract worth above $50,000 is awarded to a bidder after a vote by the full Commissioners Court as per state law. No commissioner acts on selecting bids alone. Relations between Smith, the special projects coordinator and WJC Constructors do not violate nepotism laws, said Bastrop County District Attorney Bryan Goertz.

"The allegations set forth by 304 Construction are their opinions, and stating them as facts do not make them facts," Goertz said.

It’s unclear how the state or federal agencies will proceed with Walsh and 304 Construction’s complaint. Neither the office of the inspector general nor the state auditor’s office responded to inquiries this week.

"Never in my 17 years in office have I had anyone ever accuse me of anything such as this," Beckett said.