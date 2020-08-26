Daily Light report

Wednesday

Aug 26, 2020 at 12:01 AM Aug 26, 2020 at 11:15 PM


Today’s report includes a total of 3,447 recoveries in Ellis County, according to the case line list provided by Texas Health Trace (THT) for Aug. 26.


There have been a total of 3,612 reported positive COVID-19 cases in Ellis County, This includes 129, with eight probable and 121 confirmed active cases.


According to the Texas Department of State Health Services Dashboard (DSHS), there have been 32,183 tests administered in Ellis County.


Below is a comparison between DSHS Dashboard and THT:


DSHS Dashboard Data 8/26


Total Positive Cases: 3,670


Active Cases: 119


Recoveries: 3,515


Deaths: 55


THT Case Line List 8/26


Total Positive Cases: 3,612


Active Cases: 129


Recoveries: 3,447


Deaths: 36