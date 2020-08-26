Today’s report includes a total of 3,447 recoveries in Ellis County, according to the case line list provided by Texas Health Trace (THT) for Aug. 26.

There have been a total of 3,612 reported positive COVID-19 cases in Ellis County, This includes 129, with eight probable and 121 confirmed active cases.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services Dashboard (DSHS), there have been 32,183 tests administered in Ellis County.

Below is a comparison between DSHS Dashboard and THT:

DSHS Dashboard Data 8/26

Total Positive Cases: 3,670

Active Cases: 119

Recoveries: 3,515

Deaths: 55

THT Case Line List 8/26

Total Positive Cases: 3,612

Active Cases: 129

Recoveries: 3,447

Deaths: 36