After several disappointing months of having to postpone or cancel activities in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as devising online alternatives for residents to enjoy, Prosper’s Parks and Recreation Department recently released its fall programming schedule.

"The challenges of 2020 have been the ‘wind beneath the wings’ of our staff and they’ve worked hard to develop safe activities that promote fun and fitness and meet the needs of the community at this time," said Parks and Recreation Director Dudley Raymond.

Online fitness, Zumba and yoga classes have been added to the department’s offerings this fall, along with nutrition workshops.

Also being formed is the inaugural Prosper Senior Bowling League.

The department welcomed interested bowlers at an informational meeting earlier this week. League play is scheduled to begin Sept. 8.

Several popular youth, adult and senior/active adults programs (for ages 55 and older) will make a return this fall. They include art, chess, tennis, soccer and advanced archery.

Registration has begun and classes are set to begin the week of Sept. 15.

Ongoing activities for seniors and active adults include weekly virtual games of Texas Forty-Two, Trivia Time! and Bingo, which are hosted free of charge via Zoom.

Potential players should contact Trevor Helton, Recreation Services Supervisor, at thelton@prospertx.gov or 972-569-1064 for details.

Also, registration is underway for the recreational Prosper men’s softball league, featuring an eight-game season that is slated to begin Oct. 4 at Frontier Park. Playoffs will follow.

Additional programming information, including dates, times and locations, is available at www.ProsperParksandRec.org. Updates are posted on the department’s Facebook page, facebook.com/ProsperParksandRec/.