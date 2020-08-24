By Bill Spinks

According to U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, members of Congress are eager to overcome political obstacles in an election year and work together to pass badly-needed legislation.

Wright was the featured speaker last week as the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce’s virtual Legislative Series continued. Wright touched on a broad range of subjects, including the COVID-19 pandemic, economic relief, the U.S. Postal Service and his plans for future legislation.

The Chamber added a major new participant for Wednesday: U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.

Wright said the world is getting closer everyday to a COVID-19 vaccine and the economy is trending upward overall. He said false statements from the Chinese government made the global pandemic far worse than it could have been.

The congressman said he favors the extension of the Payroll Protection Program and is hopeful that Democrats and Republicans can get together after the two parties’ conventions to hammer out a deal.

"We still have a tremendous number of people that are on unemployment," Wright said. "We need to get them back in their jobs and to the extent possible, return to an America that is as normal as we can make it."

Additional proposed funds for K-12 education are in the latest package.

This past weekend, Wright voted against the bill regarding the funding of the USPS. In advance of his vote, during last week’s webinar, Wright said that mail-sorting machinery and mailboxes being removed are reductions made because of the steady decline in mail volume, adding that the mail system is funded through August 2021.

"Since 2006, mail volume has declined by 33 percent," Wright said. "One third of the mail they used to process is no longer there. It’s going to continue to decline. Taking unnecessary equipment offline saves money."

Wright said he was forward to advocating the reduction of student debt and reducing the growing cost of higher education while serving on the Higher Education Committee of the House of Representatives.

Wright is running for re-election to a second term representing Texas’ 6th Congressional District, which includes Ellis and Navarro counties as well as the cities of Arlington and Mansfield. Wright will face Democrat Stephen Daniel, Libertarian Melanie Black and independent Chad Snider in the Nov. 3 general election.

The series wraps up on Thursday with Texas House District 10 Rep. John Wray and the candidate favored to replace Wray, Republican nominee Jake Ellzey.

Ellzey, a former U.S. Navy officer and fighter pilot who lives in Midlothian, won the March primary election for the Republican nomination for the Texas House District 10 race to replace Wray. Ellzey served as a social aide in the George W. Bush White House, a member of the Texas Veterans Commission, and the CEO of the public speaking and professional development organization HoldFast. He will face Matt Savino, a Libertarian, in the November general election.

Wray announced last year he would not seek re-election to his Texas House seat. Wray, a Waxahachie native, is a graduate of Texas A&M University and the University of Texas School of Law. After practicing law in Houston for six years, Wray returned to his hometown in 2002 and began his own general civil service law firm while being active in numerous civic organizations. He served on the Waxahachie City Council from 2008-2014 and was mayor of Waxahachie from 2013-2014.

On Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz was scheduled to speak as well. Cruz was first elected in 2012 as the state’s junior senator and was reelected in 2018. In 2016, he ran for the Republican nomination for president, winning contests in 12 states. Cruz held a number of governmental positions from 1999 until 2003, when he became Solicitor General of Texas and served in that capacity until 2008.

There will be no charge for viewers to participate in each event. Each webinar will be live and will be a 45-minute presentation with active viewer participation via chat for registered attendees only. Each webinar will also be available afterward for on-demand viewing.