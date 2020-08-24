Monday forecast for Austin: The day will be sunny and hot in Central Texas as one tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico weakens and another strengthens, possibly bringing rain to the Austin area later this week, the National Weather Service said.

Tropical Storm Marco is weakening near the Louisiana coast and is expected to dissipate by Wednesday, forecasters said. Tropical Storm Laura is expected to become a hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, forecasters said.

Laura will make landfall on the upper Texas coast or southwest Louisiana late Wednesday or early Thursday, the weather service said.

Chances for rain in the Austin area will begin on Wednesday, but forecasters expect Central Texas to be on the drier side of Laura. Isolated showers and storms will be possible.

Meanwhile, Monday will be dry with sunny skies and a high temperature near 97 degrees.

Skies will be mostly clear at night as temperatures decrease to a low around 77 degrees, forecasters said.

Here’s a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 98 and a heat index of 103. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain after 2 a.m. and a low around 76.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain, mostly after 2 p.m., and a high near 97. Party cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain, mainly before 8 p.m., and a low around 76.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 8 a.m., and a high near 98. Partly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain, mainly before 8 p.m., and a low around 77.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 100. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 77.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 100. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 77.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 97.