A total of 3,365 recoveries in Ellis County have been reported, according to the case line list provided by Texas Health Trace (THT) for Aug. 24.

Additionally, there have been a total of 3,483 reported positive COVID-19 cases in Ellis County, including 82 active cases.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services Dashboard (DSHS), there have been 31,379 tests administered in Ellis County.

"It is with a heavy heart that we report the loss of two additional lives due to COVID-19. This report includes a 69 year-old female resident of Ferris and a 94 year-old female resident of Brookdale Assisted Living in Waxahachie. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have had to experience the pain of loss due to the virus. According to the THT report received from the State, Ellis County currently has experienced a total of 36 deaths due to the virus. As of today, the DSHS interactive dashboard is reporting there are 55 COVID-19 related deaths in Ellis County. Information regarding these additional deaths have not been provided to us locally at this time," stated a news release from Ellis County Judge and Emergency Management Director Todd Little.

Below is a comparison between DSHS Dashboard and the THT:

DSHS Dashboard Data 8/24

Total Positive Cases: 3,486

Active Cases: 128

Recoveries: 3,322

Deaths: 55

THT Case Line List 8/24

Total Positive Cases: 3,483

Active Cases: 82

Recoveries: 3,365

Deaths: 36

(5 probable and 77 confirmed)