A woman has filed a federal lawsuit against Williamson County saying three of her vertebrae were fractured when jailers improperly restrained her in a chair.

Elizabeth Firey filed the lawsuit against Williamson County on Aug. 10. The incident began when Georgetown police arrested her after she allegedly caused a disturbance, the lawsuit says.

The suit does not say when the incident happened but court records show Georgetown police arrested Firey on Sept. 6, 2018. She was accused of trying to stab her boyfriend, the affidavit says. The charge against her of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was later dismissed.

Firey suffers from bipolar disorder, depression, social anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, the lawsuit says.

"Firey’s mental disabilities, when uncontrolled by medication, substantially impair her ability to think, communicate, and care for herself," according to the lawsuit. "At the time Firey was allegedly causing the disturbance that resulted in her arrest, it was obvious to everyone that she was experiencing a mental health crisis."

After police arrested Firey, they took her to the Williamson County Jail where she was strapped into an emergency restraint chair, the lawsuit says. She was not provided with mental health treatment, it says.

The suit says the company from which the county bought the chair warns in its website that people should not be left in the chair for more than two hours and that the chair should never be used for punishment.

Jailers tightly strapped Firey into the chair and left her unsupervised for hours at a time, the lawsuit says.

It says the restraints caused fractures to three vertebrae in her back. When Firey saw a jailer she complained that the straps were too tight. She said she was in pain and strapped in a position that injured her back, according to the lawsuit.

The jailers did not loosen the restraints, the lawsuit says. After she was jailed for several days, Firey was sent to a psychiatric facility where the injuries to her back were discovered, according to the lawsuit.

Williamson County does not comment on pending litigation, said Connie Odom, a county spokeswoman. Firey’s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

The amount of damages being sought was unspecified in the lawsuit.

Firey’s lawsuit is the fourth filed against the county since November accusing the Williamson County Jail of mistreating or neglecting inmates.

Jay Kreper filed a federal lawsuit against the county in March claiming his hands and wrists were severely damaged because he was strapped too long in the restraint chair in April 2018.

Jaivonte Roberts filed a federal lawsuit in February against the county, claiming he was denied medical care in jail in 2018 until he was so sick that doctors had to remove one of his testicles.

The mother of Daniel McCoy filed a federal lawsuit in November against the county, saying her mentally ill son died after being denied medical help when he became violently sick at the jail in 2018.