Ellis County is hosting a free COVID-19 mobile testing site from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26 for residents in need.

Testing will take place each day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

GoGetTested, a contracted vendor by the Texas Department of State Health Services, will be hosting the free testing site at First Baptist Church, located at 450 E-US 287.

Residents can schedule a time to get tested at: www.gogettested.com . This test is a drive-through test, and residents are expected to get results in two to four days. Additionally, since this test is a mouth swab test, residents are asked to refrain from eating or drinking any beverages 30 minutes prior to the scheduled test.

Since individuals can be asymptomatic, this site accepts residents who are and are not exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. Residents are asked to use discretion before scheduling an appointment to ensure tests are distributed appropriately as needed.