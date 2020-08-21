By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

The Ellis County Commissioners’ Court will hear a presentation from the Midlothian Economic Development Corporation on the Earth Root Holdings project during the court’s bi-weekly meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

This project located at the Midlothian Business Park will be used primarily for manufacturing, warehousing and distribution. County Judge Todd Little said last week that Earth Root Holdings is proposing to invest $56 million in the project. Work on the facility began in June and is expected to be complete in mid-2022. The Midlothian City Council gave its blessing to the MEDC’s sale of 85 acres of land to the company in late March.

The Commissioners’ Court will consider a tax abatement for the new facility at its Sept. 22 meeting.

Among administrative actions, the court will consider the appointment of Lisa Heine to the Lakes Regional Community Center Board for a two-year term effective Oct. 1; a mutual aid agreement with the Maypearl Independent School District in the event of a disaster or emergency; and the authorization of American Medical Response to exceed the 250,000-mile limit before replacing transportation medical units.

Commissioners will also take on the renewal of an agreement with the Texas Association of Counties for Affordable Care Act reporting and tracking services, the transfer of an undeveloped county-owned property to the city of Oak Leaf for the conservation of floodplain functions; and a resolution supporting the public election of Appraisal Board members and possibly the Chief Appraiser.

The court will consider an interlocal agreement with the city of Parker regarding purchasing; the purchase of voting equipment; the advertising and soliciting of bids for the Courts Building infill project; the advertising and soliciting of professional services to perform facility needs assessment, long-range planning and construction management services; and the declaration of a chip spreader as surplus property.

Five matters related to development are also on the agenda. The court will mull the replat of an approximately 1.5 acre property at 6030 Chapman Ridge Drive in Midlothian’s extraterritorial jurisdiction; the release of a performance bond and acceptance of a maintenance bond for the Cross Fence at Oak Vista subdivision along FM 66 in the ETJs of both Maypearl and Waxahachie; a final plat of about 98.5 acres of land between Richard Road and Arrowhead Road in the Waxahachie ETJ as well as the release of a performance letter of credit and acceptance of a maintenance letter of credit for the same property; and an amending plat of about 5 acres located west of the intersection of FM 875 and Skinner Road in Midlothian’s ETJ.

The consent agenda consists of salary supplements for four County Attorney Office employees, payroll and holiday schedule approval for the new fiscal year, interlocal agreements for road improvements, the acceptance of reports and a number of budgetary line-item adjustments.

The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. inside the Ellis County Historic Courthouse’s Commissioners Courtroom on the second floor. Visitors will be asked to keep at least six feet apart from other members of the public and Ellis County staff.