The Texas Health Trace (THT) reported a total of 3,264 recoveries in Ellis County for Aug. 20.

Additionally, there have been a total of 3,418 reported positive COVID-19 cases in Ellis County, including 120 active cases, six probable and 114 confirmed.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services Dashboard (DSHS), there have been 30,178 tests administered in Ellis County.

Below is a comparison between DSHS Dashboard and THT:

DSHS Dashboard Data 8/20

Total Positive Cases: 3,445

Active Cases: 125

Recoveries: 3,286

Deaths: 54

THT Case Line List 8/20

Total Positive Cases: 3,418

Active Cases: 120

Recoveries: 3,264

Deaths: 34