A total of 3,234 COVID-19 cases have been recoveries in Ellis County, according to the case line list provided by Texas Health Trace (THT) for Aug. 19.

Additionally, there have been a total of 3,402 reported positive COVID-19 cases in Ellis County, including 134 active cases.

There have been 30,178 tests administered in Ellis County, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services Dashboard (DSHS).

Below is a comparison between DSHS Dashboard and THT:

DSHS Dashboard Data 8/19

Total Positive Cases: 3,427

Active Cases: 126

Recoveries: 3,267

Deaths: 53

THT Case Line List 8/19

Total Positive Cases: 3,402

Active Cases: 134

Recoveries: 3,234

Deaths: 34