As the rest of the Waxahachie school district began its first day on Monday, Saint Joseph Catholic School will be opening its doors for the new school year two days later.

"We are opening our doors on Wednesday, Aug. 19. We have prepared our school to keep everyone safe and healthy," said Principal Autumn Helland.

The first day of school will consist of a half-day for students and they will begin with a modified schedule that has Fridays off, giving students time to adjust to the new routine.

Each student is required to wear a mask and there will be social distancing within the school. Students will also be participating in temperature screenings every morning.

"These new procedures will be different, but we are confident in the plan. SJCS teachers are ready to see students; everyone is positive and looking forward to engaging children in their classrooms and online," said Helland.

Additionally, the building will be disinfected four times a day, she said.

"As a school whose mission focuses on excellence in academic and spiritual formation, we believe that we must move forward and keep adapting to a new situation. At the same time, we will not sacrifice the safety of our students and can pivot to full virtual learning if necessary," Helland added.