As the first day of the 2020-21 school year grows closer, Red Oak ISD has received various donations from many local organizations and individuals.

They recently received more than 600 backpacks from First Baptist Red Oak, Fuego Church and others.

The district received the following items:

Ovilla United Methodist: 50 bags of supplies

Ovilla Church of Christ: 575 glue sticks, 200 boxes of crayons

First Baptist Church: 550 bags of supplies

Fuego Church: 50 bags of supplies

Red Oak Methodist Church: supplies

Grace Covenant church: supplies

"The others are gathering money to purchase items for more bags, if needed. We will send extra supplies to counselors to use for families / students in need throughout the year," said Beth Trimble, Red Oak executive director of communications.

To give donations, individuals may contact the school and the Community Services office for assistance at 972-617-4658. Donations are also accepted at a drop box at the administration building or call the office.

On Aug. 17, the district received more donations from local donors. "Special thanks to our area churches for your continued support! Today the district received donated folders, scissors, composition books, glue, and pencil boxes to be shared with our students from Ardent Church, Believers City Church, Eastridge Baptist, Faith Family Fellowship, Highland Meadows Church, and Journey of Faith. Thank you for blessing our students!," the Red Oak District posted on their Facebook page.