Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began earlier this year, Boys & Girls Club of Durant Director Larry Long has been working closely with similar organizations throughout the state to help youths with their virtual schoolwork.

That endeavor has finally come to fruition with Gov. Kevin Stitt recently signing a bill to allot $15 million to help fund the project that is being labeled as Community Hope Centers.

"We’ve been working with the Department of Human Services and governor’s office since April trying to get something like this going," Long commented. "They wanted to make sure that there were locations across as many areas of the state as possible. That will allow us three locations (Durant, Ardmore and Broken Bow) in our general area.

"There were so many parents concerned with their kids going back to school that the governor finally signed off on that funding."

Long pointed out the success they have had at the Boys & Girls Club of Durant, which is located at 415 N. 5th Ave. Since reopening this summer, they have had no positive virus tests reported while following safety protocols each day.

The 15 club locations throughout the state have also prepared more than 100,000 grab-and-go meals for Oklahoma youths throughout that time frame.

"Ever since the pandemic hit, we’ve been figuring out a way to keep busy," he said. "We’ve been open all summer here with no positive tests and are doing a really good job of screening."

In Community Hope Centers, students who are registered will go through a normal school day similar to that experienced at a regular school campuses, with hours from approximately 7:30 a.m.- 3 p.m. dedicated to virtual learning. That will also include physical education classes.

With the governor’s funding, the Boys & Girls Club has been hiring certified teachers and youth development professionals to help students while also adding more computers and internet bandwidth in the process.

Long said that children will be matched in a maximum 14-to-1 ratio with a teacher in the same classroom throughout the day.

"We will continue with all protocols like we have been doing the past couple of months," he added. "The difference for us is that some schools have hundreds of kids, but the most we will have is 70 spread out in five separate classes, which some parents feel is safer for their children. It gives them a safe alternative for their child to be able to be supervised while continuing to do their school work virtually and allows the parent to continue working at their jobs.

"The demand has been great thus far and we expect to have a full group soon. Parents should notify their school district if they get registered with this option so that our instructors can be in contact with their teacher or teachers at the school they are currently enrolled."

In addition to the virtual learning program, for which there is currently no charge, students will be provided three nutritious meals each day. They are also welcome to stay and participate in the club’s after-school program.

Due to limited space, Long urges parents to quickly get their child enrolled by contacting the Boys & Girls Club of Durant at 580-579-2423.

The Department of Human Services will also be assigning someone to each club site to work with any child who is having issues dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.