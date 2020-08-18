By Bill Spinks

The Waxahachie City Council on Monday night set a proposed ad valorem tax rate of 66 cents per $100 valuation for the upcoming fiscal year at its regular semimonthly meeting, but will not finalize the new rate until next month.

The rate for fiscal year 2021, which begins Oct. 1, represents a 2-cent reduction from the current rate, or in other words, a savings of $20 for every $100,000 in valuation. However, the proposed rate exceeds the no-new-revenue rate of 63.041 cents.

The vote to approve the proposed rate was 4-1, with councilmember Melissa Olson voting against. Olson separately stated that she preferred a lower tax rate that was no higher than 64 cents, which she said would still provide more revenue than last year.

The council has scheduled a public hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. to discuss the tax rate, and a final vote will be held during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8, which will be a day later than normal because of the Labor Day holiday.

In a separate matter, the council approved an ordinance authorizing the issuance of bonds in the amount of $23,255,000. The funds will be used for parks and recreation improvements, fire equipment, street improvements, water and wastewater improvements, and the payment of any related fees.

The council had previously approved a resolution declaring its intention of issuing these bonds in a June 15 meeting.

Other items

• Consent agenda items included approval of a $60,000 contribution from the Waxahachie Community Development Corporation to the Optimist Club for pool renovation.

• A zoning change, development agreement and resolution for senior housing for a multi-family development for seniors were approved. The development, known as The Gala at Waxahachie, will have 185 total units and is located at the southeast corner of Parks School House Road and East Main Street.

• A zoning change for a 9.125-acre parcel of land owned by Waxahachie ISD at 2541 U.S. 287 Bypass for a planned commercial development was approved. The purpose of the request was to build a fence around the district’s new Agri-Science facility. The property is adjacent to Waxahachie High School and The Mark on Conquest.

• Specific use permits and development agreements for two 7-Eleven convenience stores — one at 1851 North U.S. Highway 77 at North Grove Boulevard, and one at the southwest corner of Brown Street and U.S. 287 — were approved. Each store is being developed by separate ownership groups.

• A specific use permit for a car wash at 2201 Brown Street was continued to Sept. 8. Also continued was a zoning change to Single Family Residential-3 at 809 MLK Boulevard.

• A specific use permit for a truck sales and fleet center at 3480 S. Interstate 35 was agreed to, with the stipulation that all enhancements to the site must be completed within six months. The trucks on site will be kept behind the building.

• A specific use permit for a 75-foot McDonald’s pole sign at the southwest corner of FM 66 and Interstate 35E was approved, in spite of the recommendation of staff to deny because of concerns that pole signs at that location might proliferate in the future. The SUP for the McDonald’s restaurant was approved separately in February.

• The council voted to approve an interlocal agreement with Waxahachie ISD to share fiber networks.

• An award of a contract for the reconstruction of segments of Clift, Flat, and East Madison Streets to J&K Excavation of more than $1.648 million plus an $82,000 contingency was approved.

• A contract for the reconstruction of Royal Street from Gibson Street to U.S. 77 was awarded to XIT Paving and Construction Inc. for $932,000 plus a $45,000 contingency. The project includes drainage, streetlight and utility relocation.

• A design and engineering contract for the Lee Penn Park pool was awarded to Aqueous Engineering in the amount of $62,000. The work will include demolition of the old pool and installation of a new pool.

• Professional services with Plummer and Associates Inc. for improvements to Pump Station No. 2 at Lake Waxahachie was agreed to. The existing pump was installed in 1991, director of utilities David Bailey told the council.

• City manager Michael Scott praised the utilities department for handling a water main break last week and mentioned a complimentary letter received by the wastewater department for customer service.

• Police Chief Wade Goolsby said the department received a record 80 applicants for open officer positions, which was reduced to 36 finalists after testing. Goolsby also said three promotions to sergeant are forthcoming.

• Goolsby announced that WPD has obtained a new K-9 unit, a German Shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix, which will be undergoing training in Florida with its handler the next 12 weeks.

• Mayor David Hill gave a tribute to fire department Capt. Jon Wilson, who passed away last week after a three-year battle with cancer.