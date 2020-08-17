By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

Waxahachie Global High School graduate Jaxon Smith was recently awarded a scholarship by Delta Steel Technologies.

Joseph Savariego, president of Delta Steel Technologies, which is headquartered in Irving, presented the 2020 Delta Scholarship to Smith on Aug. 7. Smith is pursuing a degree in Aerospace Engineering at the University of Texas-Arlington.

Jaxon Smith is the son of Jason and Gayla Smith. Jaxon’s father works in the Maintenance Large Section Mill at Gerdau Midlothian. This is the first scholarship that Delta Steel Technologies is providing to a child or grandchild of a Gerdau Midlothian employee.

The company has also in the past made a donation to help pay for medical expenses for a Midlothian child born with a congenital heart condition. In March 2018, then-3-year-old Macie Leonard underwent her second open-heart surgery to correct an abnormality. The surgery went very well, and two months later Macie was running around like any 3-year-old would.

Savariego told the Mirror at the time that Delta Steel performs work for Gerdau in Midlothian, and Macie’s grandfather, Ron Herring, works at the mill. Delta Steel’s donation was part of a huge outpouring of support from the Midlothian community to help the little girl.