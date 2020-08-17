According to the case line list provided by THT for Aug. 17, today’s report includes a total of 3,075 recoveries in Ellis County.

Additionally, a total of 3,223 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Ellis County, including 116 active cases.

"We are saddened to report the loss of two additional lives due to COVID-19. This report includes a 47 year-old female resident of Waxahachie and a 77 year-old male resident of Focus Care Nursing Facility. While the information we receive is limited, we ask that you join us in extending your thoughts and prayers to those who have experienced loss during these times," said Ellis County Judge and Emergency Management Director Todd Little, in a news release.

Additionally, there have been 29,346 tests administered in Ellis County, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services Dashboard (DSHS).

According to the THT report received from the State, Ellis County currently has experienced a total of 32 deaths due to the virus. As of today, the DSHS interactive dashboard is reporting there are 51 COVID-19 related deaths in Ellis County. Information regarding these additional deaths have not been provided to locally at this time.

Below is a comparison between reports from the DSHS Dashboard and the THT:

DSHS Dashboard Data 8/17

Total positive cases: 3,255

Active Cases: 138

Recoveries: 3,086

Deaths: 51

THT Case Line List 8/17

Total positive cases: 3,223

Active cases: 116

Recoveries: 3,075

Deaths: 32