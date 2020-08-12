TIOGA — When you lose your two best players, it might be hard to find an identity when they are gone. For the Bells Lady Panthers it helps that as they begin a new season, there is a large senior class ready to produce.

"They're all working together," Bells head coach Lisa Johnson said about the eight 12th-graders out of the 12 players on the roster. "I don't think we have one go-to. They all play together. The attitude, the work, the hustle — if we go out and do that we'll be able to play with whoever."

The Lady Panthers were able to show off those characteristics with a balance attack and defeat Tioga, 25-13, 25-15, 25-16, in the season opener.

Gabby Smith had 10 kills and six digs, Kayton Arnold added six kills and three digs, Jaiden Tocquigny chipped in five kills and four blocks, Chenzie Hale handed out 17 assists to go with five kills and Blair Baker finished with nine assists for Bells, which plays at Collinsville on Friday and hosts Trenton on Saturday.

Kinsey Evans and Haylie Dungan paced the offense for Tioga, which will lock to bounce back when it hosts Callisburg on Friday.

The Lady Panthers have reached the playoffs six of the last seven years and the three most recent trips had come with Cheyenne Floyd running the offense and Bella Smith usually leading in kills. In District 10-3A the four-year starters ended their careers as the Setter of the Year and Blocker of the Year, respectively.

But there is still plenty of experience returning to the rotation, even though it might come in different roles like Hale, who was a defensive specialist as a junior.

"She's playing setter and right front and doing a really good job," Johnson said.

And there is a sense of urgency for the Lady Panthers, and not just because there are so many seniors. Like teams across the state, there is a fear of having the season stopped at any moment as play continues in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're not looking at the future. We have to be day-to-day. They can control what they can control," Johnson said. "When the girls get on the court, they need to perform."

The Lady Panthers never trailed in Game 3 and the score was tied just once as the teams traded points to begin the frame. Alexis Tanguma was at the service line to get Bells to a 6-1 lead and later a 5-0 burst, which included kills from Bailee Dorris and Hale around a Smith ace, pushed the gap to 15-4.

Bells maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way for all but two points near the end when Tioga actually fought off four match points before the Lady Panthers clinched the sweep.

After dropping Game 1, Tioga came out with a strong effort in the second stanza. The Lady Bulldogs were up 3-0 and stayed in front most of the frame until Bells' first lead at 11-10 came on an ace from Mia Moore.

The teams traded points and Tioga had a 13-12 lead when things unraveled for the Lady Bulldogs. Bells went in front for good by reeling off 10 straight points behind Smith and Tocquigny. A Tioga timeout at 5-0 was unable to disrupt the rhythm and the Lady Panthers ultimately finished on a 13-2 run to move one game away from the sweep.

Bells raced out to a big lead in the opening game to help set the tone for the match. The Lady Panthers notched eight of the first nine points by capitalizing on hitting errors from the Lady Bulldogs and held a 14-3 advantage.

Back-to-back kills by Smith and Arnold pushed Bells' margin to 21-8 before Tioga tried to get back into it with four straight points, including consecutive aces by Taylor Roberts. But the deficit was still nine at that point and the Lady Panthers closed the game out.