Tuesday forecast for Austin: Another sunny and scorching day is in the works for Austin residents, according to meteorologists.

The National Weather Service forecast on Tuesday calls for cloudy skies in the early morning before gradually becoming sunny. The high will near 102 degrees, the forecast said.

The heat index will reach as high as 108 degrees, meteorologists said. The heat index combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot your body will feel outside.

South winds will blow at 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph, according to the forecast.

The evening will be cloudy with an overnight low around 79 degrees. South, southeast winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Check out your extended forecast below from the weather service:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning before gradually becoming sunny and hot with a high near 102. Heat index values will reach as high as 109 degrees. South winds blowing at 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear at night with an overnight low around 77 degrees. South, southeast wind will blow at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny and hot with a high near 103 degrees. South winds blowing at around 5 mph. Mostly clear in the evening with an overnight low around 76. South, southeast winds blowing at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny and hot with a high near 103 degrees. South winds blowing at around 5 mph during the day. The evening will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 76. South, southeast wind blowing at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny and hot with a high near 101 degrees. South, southwest winds blowing at around 5 mph. Mostly clear at night with an overnight low around 77 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 99 degrees. Partly cloudy at night with an overnight low around 77.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high near 100 degrees.