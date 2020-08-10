The trustee for the Reagor-Dykes estate seeks more than $9 million from AimBank, accusing it of enabling the fraudulent schemes that ultimately led to the dealership's downfall.

Reagor-Dykes filed for bankruptcy Aug. 1, 2018, after its creditor, Ford Motor Credit, sought to collect the dealership's outstanding debts after discovering an elaborate scheme of check-kiting and double flooring.

An ensuing investigation of the fraud resulted in federal charges filed against more than a dozen former Reagor Dykes employees including its chief financial officer Shane Smith.

A trust for the Reagor-Dykes estate was created on July 10 and on July 31 a lawsuit was filed in bankruptcy court against AimBank, which provided business checking accounts for the dealership’s Snyder and Lamesa branches.

The money sought in the trustee's lawsuit includes deposits and payments made to the bank totaling $6.2 million and more than $3.1 million is damages for a breach of a Deposit Account Control Agreement.

The lawsuit alleges that the banking officials worked with Smith to perpetrate his check kiting scheme and double flooring schemes to defraud Ford Motor Credit, which financed the vehicles the dealership sold.

The suit also alleges that the bank broke its duty to protect a Deposit Account Control Agreement designed to protect its other creditor, GM Financial.

The lawsuit states Smith and AimBank officials engaged in a perverted version of an antiquated business practice referred to as the sight-draft to move money between the Reagor-Dykes dealerships to further Smith's double-flooring scheme. Sight drafts act as a surety among unrelated parties in a transaction to minimize risk.

Typically sight drafts are used to sell vehicles between unrelated dealerships. The selling dealership deposits a draft and the vehicle's title with its own bank, which would present both documents to the buying dealership's bank. The draft contains instructions for payment upon "sight" within seven business days usually. Meanwhile, the buying dealership's bank would verify the title.

At the end of the deadline, the buyer's bank issues a cashier's check to the seller's bank, which would then deposit the same amount into the selling dealership's bank account.

The practice was unnecessary since the Reagor-Dykes dealerships involved in the scheme used the same bank. In the scheme, AimBank would reportedly give an immediate credit to the selling Reagor-Dykes dealership after it deposits the draft to sell a vehicle to another one. The buying Reagor-Dykes dealership would have between seven to 14 days to pay the draft, which gave Smith time to pay the floorplan lender, making them think the vehicle was sold.

While some drafts involved third-party dealerships, most of the drafts presented to AimBank for immediate credit were inter-company drafts at the Snyder Dealership.

"In receiving immediate credit for the drafts, Smith was essentially given free money for a period of seven to fourteen business days," the lawsuit states. "... AimBank not only knew that Smith was using the trust account to kite funds, but it actually facilitated the kite by continuing to permit its use for this purpose up until the time of the bankruptcy."

By participating in the scheme, AimBank is accused of neglecting GM Financial interests since an agreement was set to hold proceeds of the Snyder dealership in a trust.

"GM Financial was substantially harmed by AimBank’s breach of the DACA in the amount of $3,131,482.69," the lawsuit states. "... In essence, the sight draft scheme was used by both Snyder and AimBank as a tool to circumvent GM Financial’s security interest in the account."

As of Sunday, AimBank has not yet responded to the lawsuit, according to court records.