Friday

Aug 7, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Aug. 11


• Van Alstyne City Council meeting - 6:30 p.m., Van Alstyne City Hall, 152 N Main Drive; cityofvanalstyne.us/venue/van-alstyne-city-hall


• Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13), Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/


Aug. 18


• Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13), Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/


• Howe City Council meeting - 6-7 p.m., Howe Community Center, 700 W. Haning St.


Aug. 19


• Van Alstyne Planning & Zoning Commision meeting - 6:30 p.m., Van Alstyne City Hall, 152 N, Main Drive; cityofvanalstyne.us/venue/van-alstyne-city-hall


Aug. 25


• Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13), Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/


Sept. 1


• Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13), Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/


Sept. 8


• Van Alstyne City Council meeting - 6:30 p.m., Van Alstyne City Hall, 152 N, Main Drive; cityofvanalstyne.us/venue/van-alstyne-city-hall


• Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13), Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/


Sept. 15


• Howe City Council meeting - 6 p.m., Howe Community Center, 700 W. Haning St.


Sept. 16


• Van Alstyne Planning & Zoning Commision meeting - 6:30 p.m., Van Alstyne City Hall, 152 N. Main Drive; cityofvanalstyne.us/venue/van-alstyne-city-hall


Sept. 23


• Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13), Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/


Sept. 30


• Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13), Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/


Oct. 6


• Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13), Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/


Oct. 13


• Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m., Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/


• Van Alstyne City Council meeting - 6:30 p.m., Van Alstyne City Hall, 152 N Main Drive; cityofvanalstyne.us/venue/van-alstyne-city-hall


Oct. 20


• Howe City Council meeting - 6 p.m., Howe Community Center, 700 W. Haning St.


Oct. 21


• Van Alstyne Planning & Zoning Commision meeting - 6:30 p.m., Van Alstyne City Hall, 152 N, Main Drive; cityofvanalstyne.us/venue/van-alstyne-city-hall


Submit items for the Community Calendar to lferguson@heralddemocrat.com.