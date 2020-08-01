Gina Streety, head of Lamb County Emergency Management, died July 21 due to COVID-19-related complications.

Messages of love and support for Streety poured in on social media as the news came out.

Sheryl Streety Davis, Gina’s sister, was the first to share the news on Facebook.

"I know this one thing: she loved Jesus," said Davis in her post. "So I know this: today, my sister Gina won the spiritual battle."

Indigent Healthcare Solutions also shared the news on Facebook, stating they feel a deep loss from her death.

"She shined a light of compassion, thoughtfulness, and friendship from her office in Lamb County," the post reads. "To meet Gina was to know her. Her passion and personality permeated through the many conferences she attended with us all."

According to her obituary on Hammons Funeral Home in Littlefield, Streety passed away at her home.

There have been a total of 157 confirmed coronavirus cases in Lamb County. 77 of the cases are currently active.