ANNA - Anna City Manager Jim Proce said that the city plans to enlist the help of a national recruiting firm to find candidates for its police chief vacancy.

He expects to find many qualified applicants and looks forward to finding a new leader.

"We are excited for Chief Caponera for his new opportunity to manage a larger department in an exciting community," Proce said. "We will miss him here in Anna and appreciate the innovation and initiative he brought to the job, but looking forward, we hope to find a new leader for our police department that has a great group of professionals already in place."

Those who make the initial cut will be interviewed by peers and city staff as well as Proce and the city management team. Finalists will then be introduced at a city council meeting where they will interact with both the council and the community.

The new chief will be given the opportunity to make selections for any vacant positions in order to build his or her team.

In the meantime, Proce said, the city expects to announce interim police department leadership plans by the end of the week after city staff has had the chance to fully review individual schedules and workloads.