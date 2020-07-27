Editor's Note: These normally scheduled events may be cancelled at the time due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Baby Boomers wanted

Baby Boomers 55 years or older are needed for a special project. Local nonprofit organizations need your help. Do you need to increase your income? Are you unemployed, having trouble making ends meet? Let SCSEP/MET INC. pay you while you provide support to local NON profit Agencies. For more information go to www.seniorserviceamerica.org or email Tiffany Marcum@metinc.org.

Ballinger Farmers’ Market

The Ballinger Farmers’ Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The market is along the sidewalk in front of Higginbotham Brothers lumber and the Brady Bunch Boutique. Fresh fruit and vegetables from cucumbers to zucchini, as well as canned goods and plants are available a the Farmers’ Market.

Ballinger ISD continues to serve free meals

Ballinger ISD continues to serve meals to the children of the community free of charge during the cancellation of school due to Covid-19. We will be serving Breakfast from 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and serving Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The pick up location is at Ballinger Elementary school at 800 Broad. In order to ensure the children are fed properly on weekends, we will be handing out additional meals in the Friday pick up line.

Ballinger ISD Consultation Meeting for Private Schools

Ballinger ISD is holding a consultation meeting for private nonprofit schools who may have eligible students who qualify to receive Title I, Part A services. The meeting will be help on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at The Ballinger ISD Administration Office, 802 Conda Ave. Please call Caroline Toliver at 325-365-3588 to register for the meeting.

Ballinger Food Pantry

Ballinger Food Pantry open Monday, Wednesday, Friday.

The Community Food Pantry, located at 508 Strong Avenue, Ballinger, Texas, invites you to come shop for clothing items. Monthly food provide to eligible households with identification and proof of address. A CTO representative is here each Wednesday to provide utility assistance, case management and housing for Texas Heroes, a veteran's program. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Ballinger Masonic Lodge meetings

The Ballinger Masonic Lodge #643 meets on the first Monday evening of each month at 7 p.m. at the lodge at 500 North Broadway. A meal will be served following each meeting. All District 105 Masons and those in the area are encouraged to attend and meet for fellowship.

Carnegie Library

We are open now with our regular hours.

Regular hours are 10-5 Monday, Wed., Thursday, and Friday. Open 10-6 on Tuesday. We also have a librarian who is a Notary Public. It costs $5 per document notarized.

We have cancelled the Balloon Man on July 27. The book sale will be rescheduled at a later date.

CASA volunteers wanted

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Tom Green County, Inc. (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is seeking volunteers. Currently CASA serves 60 percent of the children in foster care. To sign up, call 325-653- 4673 or email mblue@ cactomgreen.org. CASA serves Tom Green, Runnels, Concho, Crockett, Coke, Irion, Reagan, Sutton, Sterling and Schleicher counties.

Cornerstone Action Agency offers Economic Impact Payment filing help

Not sure if you are getting an Economic Impact Payment and need help getting your banking information to the IRS? Just don't understand what you need to do?

Visit link or give us a call and let us help you! https://www.irs.go/coronavirus/economic-impact payments. Please contact 325-399-1222 or 325-625-4167.

Friends of Seniors of Winters Friday Night Games

Senior citizens are welcome to join us for "Pot Luck" and Friends of Seniors of Winters Friday Night Games starting at 5:50 p.m. at 601 Wood Street Winters Senior Activity Center.

Meals on Wheels volunteers needed

Do you want to do something to help your fellow community members? Volunteers are needed as new clients have been added to the Meals on Wheels Plus program in Runnels County. Meals are delivered Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. To volunteer call Gene Roggenkamp in Ballinger at 325-280-0042 or Lupe Vasquez in Winters at 325-665-9341.

Mid-West Texas Artist Guild

The guild will not be conducting Art Camp this year due to continued social distancing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miles Public Library

The Miles Public Library will have a free book give-away on the sidewalk during Miles Trade Days.

For more information, call 325-227-0013.

No hero left behind

Did you know there are resources available for Veterans, Dependents and Surviving Spouses that are struggling to make ends meet during this unpredictable time. Don't allow yourself to struggle any longer. There is hope for you and your family. Now you have resources. It's your choice. You may qualify for assistance during these hard times for a family of four that makes less than $4,366 per month.

To learn more about how to qualify for these resources, contact Cornerstone Community Action Agency, 114 Needham Street, Coleman, Texas offices at 325-625-4167 or email at mail@croinc.org.

Carnegie Library limiting hours

Due to the Coronavirus, we will be limiting our hours at the Carnegie Library. If you would like us to check out books for you, you can look at our biblionix online. Go to: www.ballinger.biblionix.com to see what books we have available.You can call us at 365-3616 and leave a voicemail or email us at: staff@carnegieballinger.org. We will call you when your books are available. Stay healthy everyone!

Participate in the Flag Project

Ballinger Noon Lions Club wants to thank all businesses who participate in the Flag Project. The club would like to invite new businesses to join our Flag Project. On all major holidays members place flags out and pick them up. The annual cost for this service is $24. Anyone interested please contact Lanada Driskell at 325-234-7842. We would be proud to put you on our list. These funds are used for scholarships and many community services.

Paint Rock Masonic Lodge meeting

The Paint Rock Masonic Lodge No. 613 meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. Supper will be provided after the meeting held at the Masonic Lodge building located at 360 South Roberts on Highway 83 South.

RCHC books available

The latest book titled "Volume III Historical Markers of Runnels County and Post Offices of Runnels County" is available at Ballinger Printing & Graphics and JK Hair Salon in Ballinger; The Attic, Bee’s Quilting, and the Z. I. Hale Museum Gift Shop in Winters; Beverly Teplicek in Rowena or from members of the Runnels County Historical Commission. The book can be ordered from Ballinger Printing & Graphics at ballingerprinting.com, Amazon.com, or by mailing payment to Runnels County Historical Commission, PO Box 211, Winters 79567. "Volume I The Organization of Runnels County" is also available for $25 or $31 if shipped, and "Volume II Schools of Runnels County" is available for $30 or $37 if shipped.

Recycling Center Hours

The City of Ballinger’s Recycling Center, located at South 7th Street and Sealy Avenue, is open from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Senior Citizen Lunch

The First United Methodist Church in Ballinger will provide a free lunch to Ballinger senior citizens on the second Tuesday of each month at the Senior Citizens Center. The meal will be served from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The doors will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to make time for seniors attending to have time for visiting and fellowship. Anyone who needs a ride to the lunch, please call 365-2323. Wheelchairs cannot be transported.

Visit 'Friendly Neighbors'

The Texas Extension Education Agency "Friendly Neighbors" invites everybody in the Runnels County area who is interested in learning about cooking, gardening, arts and crafts and other useful subjects to meetings at 2 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of every month (except during the summer). Meetings will alternate between the Runnels County Extension Office on the corner of south 7th Street and Sealy Ave. in Ballinger and the Winters Public Library at 120 N. Main St. in Winters. If you are interested and would like to find out more about this group, call Martha at 365-3890 or Judy at 754-5386.

WIC open to many families, incomes

Women Infants and Children, (WIC) is located in the First United Methodist Church on 1501 N. Broadway Street, phone number is 325-365-5925. WIC is open Monday and Wednesday only from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.

Wingate Masonic Lodge meetings

The Wingate Masonic Lodge 1042 A.F. & A.M., meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month, at the Wilmeth Lodge.

Winters Food Bank & Thrift Store

The Winters Food Bank and remodeled Thrift Store located at the Samaritan House is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. until noon and Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m.

Winters ISD students may pick up a bag of assorted food items once a week.

Celebrate Recovery Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays at Bluff Creek Cowboy Church, located at 3802 FM 2405 in Drasco. Call Bobby at (325) 214-0304 or Beverly at (325) 214-0611 for more information. Everyone is welcome.

Winters ISD Title 1 Program.

Winters ISD is beginning to plan its Title I program for the next school year and needs your help to determine if there are any students who live in our school district and attending your school who may be eligible for Title I services. Title I, Part A, authorized under the Every Student Succeeds Act, provides services to children who need extra educational help and reside in Title I public school attendance areas. Services can range from reading instruction several times per week during the school day, to mathematics instruction after school, to counseling services, to a family literacy program during the summer. In addition to student services, Title I provides professional development activities for private school teachers of participating children and special activities for families of Title I students.

Under the Title I program, the number of private school students who qualify for free and reduced-price lunch (they do not need to be participants) and reside in a Title I public school attendance area provide the basis for calculating the amount of funds used to implement the program. Students who need extra educational help and reside in a Title I public school attendance area are eligible for services.

In order to determine the amount of funds available to support a Title I program that would serve children with education needs, please contact the Administration Office if you have any questions, or would like to discuss the Title I program, please call me at 325-754-5574 or email me at sean.leamon@wintersisd.org.

Winters Public Library

Winters Public Library is now offering curbside service Monday - Thursday, from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. Our catalog may be viewed online at http://www.winterspubliclibrary.org. Please call (325) 754-4251 for more information or to place an order for pickup.

The library is also providing SUMMER READING PROGRAM kits for children ages birth-5th grade. These may be picked up at the Library and completed at home. New kits are available each Tuesday in June, and may be picked up anytime during the week. Participants are encouraged to read at least 12 books during the summer. Special prizes will be given for those who complete twelve books by mid-August

Winters Tai Chi

The Winters Tai Chi group meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday mornings at the First Baptist Church Jones Hall. Slow stretches and breathing exercises are suitable for senior citizens. Benefits include improved balance and agility. Cost is free. Participants should bring along water.