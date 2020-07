A man was pronounced dead after being hit by a vehicle near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Friday night.

According to an Austin Police Department official, officers reported to the frontage road of 1125 U.S. 183 at 11:25 p.m. and found an unresponsive male. Officers applied CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian stayed at the scene, according to police.

Police did not provide the name or age of the man on Saturday.