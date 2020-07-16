1:35 p.m. update: The death of a 28-year-old man, whose body was found in West Campus early Thursday, is no longer thought to be suspicious, Austin police said.

Earlier: A 28-year-old man was found dead inside an apartment complex in West Campus early Thursday, University of Texas police said.

Austin police responded to a check welfare call around 3:30 a.m. at Skyloft Apartments at 507 West 23rd Street, UT police said. The apartment complex is west of Guadalupe Street.

When police arrived, the man was found dead inside an apartment, UT police said.

"At this time, there is no known UT affiliation," UT police said.

The Austin Police Department is investigating the incident, UT police said. Anyone with information should call 311 to report it to Austin police.