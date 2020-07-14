Lubbock officials reported more recoveries than new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

According to a city news release, 109 new COVID-19 infections were reported, bringing the total number of cases in Lubbock to 3,932. Recovered patients also increased by 121 to 1,945, with 1,924 active cases.The number of deaths is 63.

City officials also said a planned opening of a COVID-19 testing site at the Walgreens branch on 50th and Avenue Q is delayed. Officials blamed the delay on challenges receiving testing supplies.

The new projected opening date of the testing site is Aug. 1.

As of Tuesday, 104 people infected by the virus are hospitalized, down from 109 on Monday. Of the cases in the hospital, 43 are in an intensive care unit, according to data provided by the city health department.

A total of 52,325 coronavirus tests have been processed in Lubbock - up 1,100 from Saturday, according to data provided by the city. Of those, 47,792 have come back negative, 4,572 have been positive and 1,187 are still pending.